Duck, Duck, Blues scavenger hunt returns Feb. 27

If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck...then you may have found a Blues Rubber Duck!

We're getting ready for a quack-tastic time at the Duck, Duck, Blues Theme Night on April 13. And for the second year in a row, to get fans in the spirit, we're doing a scavenger hunt! We've hidden 34 ducks around St. Louis (and a few digital ones in the Blues App) that fans can hunt down and keep as their own!

Clues to the locations will go live here at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Each duck will have a QR code with it. When scanned, it will prompt you to enter your duck's unique number. This will lead fans to a form where they can register their duck and enter for the chance to win even more prizes, including tickets, merchandise, discounts and more.

Registering your duck will also update our DUCK TRACKER to indicate for fellow fans which ones have already been found.

Fans who find a duck (or ducks) are also encouraged to share a photo on social media tagging the Blues and using hashtag #DuckTheLou to help spread fun and whimsy throughout St. Louis and the Blues fan base.

If you're not in the St. Louis area but want to play along, fans can open their Blues App and join the search! Beginning at 11 a.m., make sure you're logged in and find all five virtual ducks hidden throughout the app for the chance to win a prize.

Good luck and happy hunting!

The Blues will host Duck, Duck, Blues Theme Night on April 13 vs. the Minnesota Wild. Theme buyers will receive not one, but TWO exclusive Blues Louie rubber ducks, perfect to add to your Jeep or rubber duck collection. Get your Theme Tickets now.