Fans to sing anthem at Salute to Military game on Nov. 12

Tuesday will see the return of a favorite tradition as hockey fans are asked to join together and sing the national anthem prior to puck drop for Salute to Military Night, presented by Boeing.

The St. Louis Blues will host their annual military appreciation night honoring active-duty members, veterans and their families on Nov. 12 when they face off against the Boston Bruins.

Anthem singer Pershard Owens will start The Star-Spangled Banner before passing the mic to the Enterprise Center crowd, allowing fans to lead the song in a show of solidarity and support for our servicemen, women and veterans. Following the anthem, there will be a special ceremonial puck drop with the Fort Leonard Wood rappel team.

Fans can look forward to a plethora of meaningful and impactful ways to support those who serve.

Prior to the game, fans will see Enterprise Center and The Wheel lit up in red, white and blue. And they can be on the lookout for a variety of activations once they enter the arena, along with seeing this year's Salute to Military logo designed by local artist and veteran Eli Gosney.

Similar to previous seasons, the Blues will have lockerroom-issued military-themed warmup jerseys available for auction. The auction opens on Tuesday at 10 a.m. and will run until Thursday at 9 p.m. on blues.givesmart.com. Additionally Salute to Military Mystery Pucks will be available for $40 at the Blues for Kids section at Portal 15. Proceeds for both will benefit veteran-focused nonprofits Blues Warrior Hockey, H.E.R.O.E.S. Care and Folds of Honor.

Tuesday's 50/50 raffle - available throughout the arena or online - will support H.E.R.O.E.S. Care, Blues for Kids and the St. Louis Blues Alumni Association.

Limited tickets remain for Tuesday's game. Fans who are unable to attend can watch the matchup on FanDuel Sports Network or Air Force Network.