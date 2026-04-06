Preview: Blues vs. Avalanche

Preview_COL
By Nathan Hargis / Notes by Brett Barczewski

The rematch:

The St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche are back in action on Tuesday night at Enterprise Center to conclude their season series. This will be the second game of a home-and-home with Colorado following Sunday’s matchup, where the Blues earned a 3–2 win, sparked by Robert Thomas’ hat trick.

The Blues enter the matchup in the middle of a tight Western Conference playoff race, sitting just five points out of the second Wild Card spot with six games remaining. Every point matters at this stage and building off Sunday’s win could be critical as they try to close the gap. 

The Avalanche come into Tuesday’s contest looking to secure the top seed in the Western Conference and Central Division. Colorado picked up points in 11 of its 15 games in March and will aim to stay hot as the regular season winds down.

🕒 When: Tuesday, April 7 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

Highlights: STL 3, COL 2

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Avalanche will meet for their third and final matchup of the season.
  •  The Blues are 1-1-0 against Colorado this season.
  • Starting Tuesday vs. Colorado, the Blues will play four of their next five games at Enterprise Center to finish their home schedule this season.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Dec. 31 at COL | COL 6, STL 1

April 5 at COL | STL 3, COL 2

April 7 vs. COL, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: ROBERT THOMAS

Robert Thomas has been everything the Blues have needed since returning from injury in March. Thomas is currently on a five-game point streak (5g, 5a), highlighted by his first-career hat trick on Sunday at Colorado. Thomas was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the week ending April 5 and leads the Blues with 21 goals, 35 assists and 56 points.

AVALANCHE: PARKER KELLY

Parker Kelly has provided a spark for the Avalanche in recent games. Kelly has eight points in his last six games (5g, 3a), including a goal on Sunday against the Blues. Kelly is tied for fourth on the Avalanche with 20 goals this season and has posted an even or better plus/minus rating in each of his last 11 games.

STL@COL: Thomas nets first career hat trick

BLUES BUZZ

  •  Dylan Holloway recorded his 22nd, 23rd and 24th assists of the season on Sunday at Colorado for his seventh career three-point game.
  •  Jimmy Snuggerud recorded his 23rd, 24th, and 25th assists of the season on Sunday at Colorado, his second career three-point game (also on March 10 vs. NYI).

UP NEXT

  • April 9 - Blues vs. Jets | Tickets
  • April 11 - Blues at Blackhawks
  • April 13 - Blues vs. Wild | Tickets

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