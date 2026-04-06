Preview: Blues vs. Avalanche

The rematch:

The St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche are back in action on Tuesday night at Enterprise Center to conclude their season series. This will be the second game of a home-and-home with Colorado following Sunday’s matchup, where the Blues earned a 3–2 win, sparked by Robert Thomas’ hat trick.

The Blues enter the matchup in the middle of a tight Western Conference playoff race, sitting just five points out of the second Wild Card spot with six games remaining. Every point matters at this stage and building off Sunday’s win could be critical as they try to close the gap.

The Avalanche come into Tuesday’s contest looking to secure the top seed in the Western Conference and Central Division. Colorado picked up points in 11 of its 15 games in March and will aim to stay hot as the regular season winds down.