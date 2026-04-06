Thomas named NHL Third Star of the Week

thomas_skate
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

The National Hockey League announced today that Blues forward Robert Thomas has been named ‘Third Star’ for the week ending April 5. 

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Rickard Rakell and New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes were named first and second star, respectively. 

Thomas recorded eight points (five goals, three assists) in four games as the Blues (33‑31‑12, 78 points) posted a 2‑1‑1 week to move within three points of the second Wild Card position in the Western Conference. He collected one assist against the San Jose Sharks on Monday before scoring the tying goal with 3:53 remaining in the third period against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.  Thomas then notched consecutive three‑point performances, tallying a goal and two assists in a 6‑2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, followed by his first career hat trick — capped by the tie-breaking goal with 2:50 left in regulation — in a 3‑2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

The Aurora, Ontario, native has points in 16 of his last 18 appearances (11 goals, 15 assists) and leads the Blues with 56 points (21 goals, 35 assists) overall this season.

STL@COL: Thomas nets first career hat trick

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