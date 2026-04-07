Projected Lineup: April 7 vs. Colorado

Projected Lineup
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues earned a big win Sunday in Denver, and it looks like they'll ice the same lineup on Tuesday when the Colorado Avalanche visit Enterprise Center for the rematch.

Robert Thomas and the first line led the way for the Blues in their 3-2 win at Ball Arena. Thomas registered his first career hat trick, with all three tallies assisted by linemates Dylan Holloway and Jimmy Snuggerud.

"Our top line can dominate against anyone," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery. "It was nice to see that, especially on the road in big moments."

Joel Hofer took the morning skate in the starter's net and looks to be getting the nod for the third straight game. Since returning from the break, Hofer has posted a 9-1-2 record with a 1.71 goals-against average, .943 save percentage and two shutouts.

Game time for Blues vs. Avalanche is 7 p.m. Fans can tune in on FanDuel Sports Network Midwest and 101 ESPN.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
Jonathan Drouin - Dalibor Dvorsky - Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours - Pius Suter - Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko - Jack Finley - Pavel Buchnevich

Defense

Philip Broberg - Logan Mailloux
Theo Lindstein - Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler - Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Joel Hofer

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