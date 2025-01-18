Preview: Blues at Utah Hockey Club

By Gabby Khodadad / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. CT
Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

QUICK HITS

BLUES Brayden Schenn's two-goal performance powered the St. Louis Blues (22-20-4) to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday, completing the season sweep as they continue their playoff push.

The two organizations met in consecutive marquee matchups on Tuesday and Thursday to battle for a Wild Card spot. The Blues secured a crucial four points over the Flames while extending their win streak over Calgary to six.

Thursday’s win concluded the Blues' four-game homestand, where they posted a 3-1-0 record.

In the past four games, the Blues have hit the ground running from the start, scoring eight of their 13 total goals in the first period. Thursday was no exception as Schenn, Colton Parayko and Jordan Kyrou all found the back of the net in the opening frame.

In the past two games, the line of Schenn, Kyrou and Dylan Holloway has been dominating the ice. This line has contributed to four of the six total goals, with three of them coming on Thursday night.

Holloway, who recorded two primary assists on Thursday, emphasized the significance of this week’s wins for the team.

“I think the mindset going into this week was, essentially, it’s like our playoff push," Holloway said. "We needed these points bad and it’s big games for us and we came through. I think that shows a lot about our group - our resiliency, our ability to show up when it counts. And I think we’re going to keep that momentum going here for our road trip.”

The Blues now take their two-game win streak and travel out west, with visits to the Utah Hockey Club and the Vegas Golden Knights.

“I think we’ve got to understand that we played great [Thursday], but the next game starts 0-0, so we can’t get complacent," Holloway said. "We can’t think that it’s going to be easier. It’s going to be hard. Utah is going to be really good. They’re in the playoff race too, so these divisional games matter a lot, and we've got to be dialed for Utah.”

In the Western Conference standings, the Flames hold the second Wild Card spot with 49 points, followed by the Vancouver Canucks and the Blues with 48 points. Utah sits behind the Blues with 43 points.

UTAH HC The Utah Hockey Club (18-19-7) is entering Saturday’s matchup on a three-game losing streak, most recently falling to the New York Rangers 5-3 on Thursday. They are 2-4-1 in 2025 thus far.

In Utah’s last three games, they have been outscored 7-1 in the third period. On Thursday, they entered the final frame with a 3-2 lead over the Rangers, however they conceded three goals in 20 minutes, leading to a loss.

Utah is currently without forward Dylan Guenther, who suffered a lower body injury on Jan. 8 and is out indefinitely. Guenther leads the team in goals (18) and is third on the team in points (34).

On Nov. 7, the two teams met in St. Louis, with Utah earning the 4-2 victory. Since then, Utah has gone 12-14-4. Utah currently ranks sixth in the Central Division of the Western Conference.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES Brayden Schenn notched two goals in the Blues’ win game over the Calgary Flames on Thursday. In the past two games, the captain has three points (two goals, one assist). Schenn has 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 46 games this season.

UTAH HC Forward Logan Cooley is on a three-game point streak (two goals, one assist). The former third-overall draft pick in 2022 is second on the team in points with 38 (13 goals, 25 assists). In 126 career games, he has 82 points (33 goals, 49 assists).

BLUE NOTES

  • Colton Parayko’s goal on Thursday marked his 10th of the season, which is tied for his career-high. Additionally he is on a three-game goal streak, which also ties a career-high. His 10 goals this season share fourth in the NHL among defensemen.
  • Jordan Kyrou scored his 20th goal of the season on Thursday. He has now reached 20 goals for the fourth straight season and is the first Blue to record 20 goals in four or more consecutive seasons since Vladimir Tarasenko (six from 2013-14 to 2018-19). He has seven points in his last six games (four goals, three assists).
  • Dylan Holloway has 10 points in his last eight games (two goals, eight assists) and 15 points in his last 11 games (five goals, 10 assists), along with a +10 plus/minus rating. He has recorded six multi-point games in his last 11 outings.
  • Defenseman Ryan Suter is expected to appear in his 1,491st game on Saturday. It would mark his 500th consecutive game, which is the second-longest active streak (1. Brent Burns, 888).

