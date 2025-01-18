Projected Lineup: Jan. 18 at Utah

The St. Louis Blues are headed to the Delta Center in Utah for their first-ever game in Salt Lake City on Saturday night (8 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery decided on an optional skate on Saturday morning - which means with only off-ice workouts on Friday, the Blues haven’t skated since Thursday’s 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames.

“We wanted to go optional today because we’ve played a lot of hockey lately, and we’ve had really good practices,” Montgomery said. “When you combine that with the altitude here, I just wanted to give players the option of whatever they needed to do to get ready for tonight.

“They’re going to be ready.”

The Blues will be seeking their first three-game win streak of the season after consecutive wins against the Calgary Flames, who hold the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. With a win against the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday and a little help from around the League, the Blues could find themselves in a playoff position by the end of the night.

“Every game seems to be getting important, because you have to have urgency now so you don’t need to up your urgency later in the year when you’re running out of games,” Montgomery said. “If we have success (now), we’ll be able to control our own destiny no matter what other teams do.”

Montgomery won’t be making any lineup changes for Saturday’s game, keeping the same forward lines and defense pairs.

Jordan Binnington will start in goal.