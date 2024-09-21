Preview: Blues at Stars

buchnevich_stars
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The St. Louis Blues begin the exhibition schedule on Saturday night when they visit the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

The puck drops at 6 p.m. CT.

Fans in the St. Louis metro area can watch Dallas' broadcast of the game by visiting stlouisblues.com or using the Blues App. The game is also available on Victory+. Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale will have the call live on 101 ESPN.

Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister told reporters he would be dressing a younger lineup for the first exhibition contest.

GAME LINEUP

Forwards: Nikita Alexandrov, Zack Bolduc, Pavel Buchnevich, Zach Dean, Mathieu Joseph, Kasperi Kapanen, Mackenzie MacEachern, Hugh McGing, Jake Neighbours, Jakub Stancl, Marcus Sylvegard, Alexey Toropchenko.

Defense: Quinton Burns, Samuel Johannesson, P.O. Joseph, Matthew Mayich, Will McIsaac, Tyler Tucker.

Goaltenders: Jordan Binnington, Colten Ellis.

