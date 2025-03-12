Preview: Blues at Penguins

When: Thursday, March 13 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (31-27-7) closed out the first leg of their six-game road trip with a 2-1 overtime loss against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

Down their top two defensemen and on the second night of a back-to-back, the Blues fought hard to earn a point in regulation and keep pace in the Western Conference Wild Card race. Nick Leddy scored for the Blues and Joel Hofer had a strong night in net, making 21 saves.

Head Coach Jim Montgomery was proud of his group's "gutsy effort," praising the way they fought back in tough circumstances.

"The blocked shots, the sacrificing for each other, the screen by (Zack) Bolduc on the Leddy goal," Montgomery said. "I mean, that's winning hockey. We just keep playing like this, we'll keep getting good results."

The team went 2-1-1 on the opening portion of their trip with stops in Dallas, Anaheim and two games in Los Angeles. It continued their recent stretch of impressive play, moving to 6-1-2 since the break. They have a +11 goal differential in that span and have outshot opponents 243-219.

Following a few days of rest and practice back in St. Louis, the Blues return to the road for two more games. The team will visit Pittsburgh on Thursday and Minnesota on Saturday before closing out the week with a home matchup vs. Anaheim.

The Blues will remain without defenseman Colton Parayko, who was injured March 5 and will be sidelined for six weeks. Defenseman Cam Fowler, who missed Saturday's game for the birth of his second child, has rejoined the team for their upcoming trip.

PENGUINS After losing four in a row, the Pittsburgh Penguins (26-31-10) are on the upswing with two consecutive victories.

On Tuesday they earned two points with a 3-2 overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Captain Sidney Crosby scored twice in regulation before Erik Karlsson ended the game in extra time.

It's been a difficult season for the Penguins, who rank 27th in the League and second-to-last in the Eastern Conference. General Manager Kyle Dubas was active leading up to and at the 2025 Trade Deadline, making six trades to position the team for the future.

Pittsburgh acquired a number of draft picks, along with forwards Connor Dewar, Max Graham, Tommy Novak and Chase Stillman and defenseman Conor Timmins. They traded away forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Michael Bunting, Cody Glass and Jonathan Gruden and defenseman Vincent Desharnais.

Thursday's tilt against St. Louis will be the second game in a five-game homestand for the Penguins. They are 15-13-5 at home.