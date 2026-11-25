QUICK HITS

BLUES You can never count this team out.

The Oilers had a three-goal lead with 9:46 remaining in Sunday's game after Colton Dach capitalized on a misplay by Joel Hofer behind the net. What could've been a quiet loss at Enterprise Center, ending the three-game winning streak, became a relentless offensive push. After Philip Broberg scored on a delayed penalty against Edmonton, Pavel Buchnevich and Jimmy Snuggerud scored just 26 seconds apart to push the game to overtime.

"We found a rhythm in the offensive zone," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery. "We were talking about, since after the first, trying to be a shot volume team which we usually don't talk about. We really implored them in the third and, there was around 11 minutes, the [Robert] Thomas line got out there and there was a barrage of like four shots. We didn’t score, but I thought it got us going.”

The Blues penalty kill was stellar, going 4-for-4, including killing off an overtime power play to extend the game to a shootout. Jake Neighbours and Mason McTavish scored in the shootout, and Hofer made the game-winning save on Owen Michaels to improve St. Louis' home record to 8-3-1.

"We've had games where we've been down and we've clawed our way back," Broberg said. "It was nice to see some resilience in this group and nice to get the win"

Dalibor Dvorsky scored the first goal for St. Louis 17:44 into the second period. Snuggerud recorded his seventh multi-point game of the season and Hofer made 26 saves on 30 shots.

Robert Thomas, Brandon Carlo, Jimmy Snuggerud and Pavel Buchnevich did not skate in Tuesday's practice at Centene Community Ice Center. Speaking after practice, Montgomery said that Thomas will play on Wednesday but labeled Snuggerud and Buchnevich as day-to-day.

Blues General Manager Alexander Steen announced Tuesday that Carlo and Connor McMichael have been placed on injured reserve. In corresponding moves, the Blues recalled defenseman Adam Jiricek and forward Otto Stenberg from the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Montgomery added that defenseman Calle Rosen, who was recalled from Springfield on Nov. 9, is a candidate to enter the lineup against the Islanders.

ISLANDERS This season the New York Islanders will be aiming for their first postseason berth since the 2023-24 Stanley Cup playoffs. Finishing last season in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division with a 43-34-5 record, their offseason was relatively quiet, focusing more on depth free-agent signings and internal contract extensions.

General Manager Mathieu Darche signed defensemen Logan Stanley and Matt Kessel, forward Mattias Maccelli and goaltender Vitek Vanecek to one-year contracts. The Islanders also signed defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a two-year deal.

After eight seasons serving as captain, forward Anders Lee departed the Islanders during free agency and signed a three-year deal with the Utah Mammoth. Defenseman Carson Soucy signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets and goaltender David Rittich signed with the New Jersey Devils during the offseason.

Head Coach Pete DeBoer had his first full offseason with the Islanders' roster after replacing Patrick Roy in April. DeBoer most recently served as head coach of the Dallas Stars from the 2022-23 season to 2024-25.

With the departure of Lee, forward Bo Horvat was named the 16th captain in franchise history on Sept. 14.

Nineteen-year-old Calder Trophy winner Matthew Schaefer leads the Islanders in scoring with nine goals and 26 points. Former Blues captain Brayden Schenn sits fourth in scoring with six goals and 11 points in 23 games. Two-time Vezina Trophy finalist Ilya Sorokin (9-5-2) and 38-year-old Semyon Varlamov (2-2-3) have split duties in net.

The Islanders are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday and have a 5-4-2 record at UBS Arena this season. Their power play sits bottom-five in the NHL, operating at just 16.9 percent, and they have the fourth-best penalty kill in the League at 85.3 percent.

Forward Kyle Palmieri did not return for the third period against Toronto and was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. Defenseman Alexander Romanov is also on the injured reserve list after suffering a torn ACL on Oct. 6 and is likely to miss the rest of the season.

Defenseman Ryan Pulock did not play on Monday and is listed as day-to-day with a shoulder injury.