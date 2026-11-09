Tkachuk gets well-deserved Hockey Hall of Fame induction

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By Caleb Herrera
St. Louis Blues

When Keith Tkachuk, otherwise known as Big Walt, arrived in St. Louis in March 2001, he was already widely regarded as one of the NHL’s most talented power forwards.

A two-time 50-goal scorer, a captain of the Winnipeg Jets and Phoenix Coyotes and one of the League’s most dangerous offensive players, Tkachuk had already established himself in the League long before he donned the Blue Note.

Although his career might have started elsewhere, Tkachuk arrived in St. Louis and eventually carved a legacy of his own with the Blues, becoming one of the most accomplished players in franchise history - and making St. Louis his home.

And now, more than a decade after his retirement, Tkachuk will take his place among hockey’s greats. After 13 years of Hall of Fame eligibility, Tkachuk will finally be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026 on Nov. 9.

He will become the 27th former Blue to be enshrined.

“To be honest, I missed a few of the initial calls..I finally recognized the number [calling] and went outside and quietly talked to Ron Francis, who told me the great news that I was going to be inducted,” Tkachuk told stlouisblues.com. “It was a pretty special moment. I didn’t know what to say, I honestly was caught off guard and I was kind of lost for words for once in my life.” 

Tkachuk joins elite company of five other inductees in the Class of 2026 with Patrice Bergeron, Brian Burke, Cindy Curley, Carey Price and Pekka Rinne.

Celebrate Tkachuk's induction on Nov. 14

Keith Tkachuk will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday, and the Blues will celebrate the honor with Tkachuk dropping the puck prior to the Nov. 14 game vs. Florida.

“It’s special," he said. "Anytime you do something special like this with a group of people, you’ll always remember it. I think we’re all in the same boat. We’re all excited and nervous and happy for each other. This will be one to remember. I’m very fortunate to be able to play with and against great players that were in the Hall of Fame, and I’m looking forward to celebrating with this group of people.”

Tkachuk, a Melrose, Massachusetts native, was originally drafted No. 19 overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 1990. In 640 games with the Jets and Phoenix Coyotes, he scored 323 goals and 623 points. After scoring 50 goals in the 1995-96 season, he had a career-best 52 goals in the following year to lead the NHL, becoming the first American-born player to finish atop the League in goal scoring. 

His playing style, however, was never defined by scoring alone.

“I was hoping to be a power forward," he recalled. "A big, strong guy who played on the inside and played a greasy skill game, who can impact the game physically with a fight or a big goal. (I was) trying to be not just one-dimensional but to be a complete player.”

WPG Jets v. NYR 1990s (1)
Keith PHX v. TOR 1996 (4)
World Cup of Hockey (2)
Keith 1999 ASG (6)
Keith, weight, keane (32)
+23 Keith goal v. Belfour 2001 Playoffs (8)
Demitra & Keith 2002 (30)
Keith Team USA 2002 Olympics (9)
2002 Olympics Keith, Guerin, Weight, Roenick
Keith & Roenick 2004 ASG
Keith goal celly WCOH (3)
Keith & Mellanby Atlanta (12)
Keith 2007 Home Opener (16)
Keith 500th goal v. CBJ 2008 (17)
Keith warmups vs. PHX 2009 (20)
Keith & Hull handshake Dec. 15 2009 (22)
Keith & Jackman 2009 (19)
Keith & Chantal 2009 ASG party (25)
Keith & Shane Doan ASG 2009 (26)
Keith, Steen & Oshie (24)
Blues salute 2010
Tkachuk Blues salute
Keith fan high-five walking off ice
Keith & McInnis 2010 (38)
Keith & Dallas Drake 2017 alumni game (33)
Keith ARI 20th anniversary 2017 (35)
Keith 2020 ASG
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The Blues acquired Tkachuk from the Coyotes on March 13, 2001, adding an elite talent to a team looking to strengthen its roster. What followed was a nine-season tenure - with a brief 18-game stint with the Atlanta Thrashers in between - that would make Tkachuk one of the most accomplished players in franchise history. 

“It’s difficult anytime you play in one organization for a long time and you don’t really know what to expect, but I knew some players before I got to St. Louis," he said. "The tradition and you’re always hearing about what a special place it is to play and it’s a blue-collar town, the number of alumni that stuck around here. You’ve heard great stories and it’s one of those places where they love their sports. I’m glad this is my home.”

Tkachuk went on to play 543 regular-season games with the Blues, recording 208 goals and 427 points. He appeared in two NHL All-Star Games (2004, 2009) and added 25 points in 41 Stanley Cup Playoff games across five postseasons. His 96 power-play goals rank fourth all-time in franchise history.

He officially retired in 2010, playing his final home game on April 9 against the Anaheim Ducks at the then-Scottrade Center. But his relationship with the Blues continued post-retirement. Tkachuk remained in St. Louis, where he raised his family, including sons Matthew and Brady, who now play for the Florida Panthers, and daughter, Taryn.

He also remained involved in the organization, serving as an amateur scout and director of recruiting before being promoted to advisor to the president of hockey operations in July.

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“I think [St. Louis] is a great place to raise a family off the ice. It’s easy living, just everything about it. It’s the right feel and then on top of that, the love for sports. The support that you get, no matter what your record is, it’s how hard you work. It’s a blue-collar town and I’m very fortunate and blessed to be able to raise our family in St. Louis.” 

On Nov. 14, the Blues will celebrate Tkachuk's Hall of Fame induction during their matchup against the Panthers at Enterprise Center. Matthew and Brady will be on the opposing bench. 

“I’ll never forget being on the ice with the boys, all three of my kids when I announced my retirement and that was an incredible moment that I’ll never forget. And now to be able to do it in front of the best fans in the world in St. Louis and doing it while my other two boys are on the other team, it’s going to be a little different.”

More than 15 years after his final game, Tkachuk will have another opportunity to celebrate his career with the fans and organization that became such an important part of his life. 

“I never thought 30 years ago when I was growing up that I’d be in St. Louis, Missouri, but it’s a real special place and a special organization," he said. “The people of St. Louis are so important to me. This is my home and I’ll never forget the great memories of playing in front of the greatest fans and the people that we’ve met.

"I love the Blues organization. There’s not a better organization around.”

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