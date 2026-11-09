Tkachuk gets well-deserved Hockey Hall of Fame induction

When Keith Tkachuk, otherwise known as Big Walt, arrived in St. Louis in March 2001, he was already widely regarded as one of the NHL’s most talented power forwards.

A two-time 50-goal scorer, a captain of the Winnipeg Jets and Phoenix Coyotes and one of the League’s most dangerous offensive players, Tkachuk had already established himself in the League long before he donned the Blue Note.

Although his career might have started elsewhere, Tkachuk arrived in St. Louis and eventually carved a legacy of his own with the Blues, becoming one of the most accomplished players in franchise history - and making St. Louis his home.

And now, more than a decade after his retirement, Tkachuk will take his place among hockey’s greats. After 13 years of Hall of Fame eligibility, Tkachuk will finally be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026 on Nov. 9.

He will become the 27th former Blue to be enshrined.

“To be honest, I missed a few of the initial calls..I finally recognized the number [calling] and went outside and quietly talked to Ron Francis, who told me the great news that I was going to be inducted,” Tkachuk told stlouisblues.com. “It was a pretty special moment. I didn’t know what to say, I honestly was caught off guard and I was kind of lost for words for once in my life.”

Tkachuk joins elite company of five other inductees in the Class of 2026 with Patrice Bergeron, Brian Burke, Cindy Curley, Carey Price and Pekka Rinne.