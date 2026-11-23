Holiday Gifts and Experiences
Spend more, get more through STL Authentics!
Fans will receive a $10 e-gift card for each $100 in purchases through STL Authentics from Nov. 23 through Nov. 29. This is an exclusive online offer. E-gift cards can be used towards merchandise sold on STLAuthentics.com.
Theme Nights
Give the perfect holiday gift through the St. Louis Blues' theme nights! Theme nights offer an unforgettable game experience with exclusive giveaways, jerseys and activities covering everything we love about the Blues. You can view upcoming theme nights and purchase your tickets today by clicking here.
Score the perfect gift with Holiday eGift Cards!
Fans can purchase digital gift cards in amounts ranging from $10-$100 that can be redeemed for tickets to Blues games or Blues ticket plans. Upon purchase of a gift card, a unique code will be generated for your intended recipient to redeem. Once redeemed, that person will receive an account credit that can be used to purchase tickets to all St. Louis Blues games this season.
Commemorate your gift with a printable certificate - perfect for stocking stuffing! Purchase a gift card today by clicking here.
Get a special offer on Blue Note+
Blue Note+ is available to fans within the Blues broadcast territory through Prime Video. For just $19.99/month or $99.99/year, in-market fans can stream Blues hockey live all season long and enjoy exclusive content, all through the Prime Video app.
Click here to see if you are in the St. Louis Blues broadcast territory. If you are, you can get a special offer on the annual subscription when you sign up now through Nov. 30.
Shop significant discounts on Blues player gear
Shop new and used player sticks, gloves, pants, helmets and more through the Rinkside Reserve Black Friday Sale on Friday, Nov. 27 from 9-11 a.m. in the Stifel Theatre ticket lobby. Admission is FREE and items are available first come, first served.