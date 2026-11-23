Holiday Ticket Deals

Get Blues tickets 50% off select games!

Fans can get up to 50% off Blues single game tickets this holiday season by clicking here and using promo code HOLIDAY. This offer is available for the following games:

Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. CT

Blues vs. Calgary Flames on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. CT

Blues vs. Ottawa Senators on Friday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. CT

This offer is valid from Nov. 22 through Dec. 6. Exclusions such as resale and theme tickets apply and fees will be taken off every ticket purchased.

Save on Group Tickets!

You can save up to 50% off select games on group tickets. For more details, call **314-622-BLUE**. This offer is valid from Nov. 23 through Dec. 6 and is NOT applicable to previously purchased group tickets.

Purchase your Flex Plan this holiday season!

By creating a Flex Plan, you can customize your St. Louis Blues season by selecting games that best fit your schedule. From Nov. 23 through Dec. 31, if you purchase six games, you get one free! Call **314-622-BLUE** for details on how you can take advantage of this offer. Restrictions apply.

Suite holiday savings

Click here to shop our special holiday offers on suites for select Blues games and Enterprise Center events! This offer is valid from Nov. 23 through Dec. 6.

Save on Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre Events!

Save on tickets to upcoming Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre events! Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift, or treating yourself to a night out, we have the show for you!