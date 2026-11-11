Blues honor service members on Salute to Military Night

104-year-old WWII veteran does ceremonial puck drop

104-year-old Bob Schultz performed the ceremonial drop before Tuesday's game and was escorted by Blue Crew member Zac Ulrich.

Schultz joined the United States Marines at 20 years old. After boot camp, he was assigned to the USS California. The ship was hit in the Philippines with Schultz on board in January of 1945, killing 44 and injuring 155. Schultz and the crew of the California were among the first Americans in Occupied Japan.

Ulrich is a Technical Sergeant in the Peoria IL Air National Guard. He has been an Air Transportation Specialist for a little over 10.5 years and a member of the Blues' Blue Crew for six seasons.

Captain Robert Thomas and former Blue Justin Faulk took the ceremonial faceoff dropped by Schultz, after which Thomas gathered his teammates to shake Schultz's hand and honor his service.