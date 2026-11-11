Hofer makes 30 saves, Blues hand Red Wings fourth straight loss

Jimmy Snuggerud had a goal and an assist, and Pius Suter and Justin Barron each scored for the Blues (8-8-2), who were 0-2-1 in their previous three games.

“I really liked the way we started the game. I thought our first 40 minutes might have been our best first 40 minutes of the year,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “They pushed, they were down, they pushed. I thought we took our foot off the pedal, but we managed the puck well. We kept making them come against pressure. That’s why we extended the lead.”

Andrew Copp had a goal and an assist, and Lucas Raymond had two assists for the Red Wings (7-9-3), who have been outscored 13-5 in their past four losses. John Gibson, who missed the past two games with a lower-body injury, made 30 saves.

“I sure didn’t like our start. This was the complete opposite of the game that we played (against St. Louis in a 5-4 loss on Oct. 31) in Detroit a week or 10 days ago,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “We were the dominant team for the first half of the game and then they took it over. I thought that happened here tonight, but unfortunately, they got the third one. We had a chance to come back or at least tie it at two, but three makes it pretty tough.”