Rickard Rakell scored twice, and Arturs Silovs made 28 saves for the Penguins (7-12-2), who have lost two straight and seven of nine (2-6-1).

"I don't look at this as a group that doesn't care," Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse said. "I know that they do. We've got a proud group in there. They want to win. ... I don't question that. There's some things that we'll do within the (game) that I think are in our control, that we're making things more difficult to do that. But I don't question this group in terms of their want to win, their want to do the right thing."

Rakell put the Penguins ahead 1-0 at 7:38 of the first period by redirecting a point shot from Trevor van Riemsdyk.

"We show parts of the game that we can play really good hockey, and that's when we simplify things," Rakell said. "Every chance we got, we tried to attack the net and put pucks there, and just keep the puck in their zone. ... We're working for each other.”

Justin Barron tied it 1-1 at 4:58 of the second period. His shot from the point hit Rakell's stick and bounced off the ice and past a screen in front from Alexey Toropchenko.

"Early in the season, we struggled with consistency a little bit," Barron said, "but I feel like we're starting to find our mojo here a little bit."

Holloway gave the Blues a 2-1 lead at 9:14, when he had a shot from Connor McMichael go in off his skate while battling Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson above the crease.