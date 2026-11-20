PITTSBURGH -- Jimmy Snuggerud scored the final two of four straight goals for the St. Louis Blues in a 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday.
Snuggerud scores twice in Blues win against Penguins
Thomas has three assists for St. Louis; Rakell gets two goals for Pittsburgh
Dylan Holloway also scored twice, Robert Thomas had three assists, and Jake Neighbours had two assists for the Blues (11-9-2), who have scored 13 goals in two straight wins and have won four of five overall. Joel Hofer made 31 saves.
"A lot of relentless effort," Snuggerud said. "Consistency has been a big part of it. Getting pucks low, scoring goals. It's all important things that win hockey games. Coaching staff, everyone in the room is really pounding it in, and I think it's going good right now."
Rickard Rakell scored twice, and Arturs Silovs made 28 saves for the Penguins (7-12-2), who have lost two straight and seven of nine (2-6-1).
"I don't look at this as a group that doesn't care," Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse said. "I know that they do. We've got a proud group in there. They want to win. ... I don't question that. There's some things that we'll do within the (game) that I think are in our control, that we're making things more difficult to do that. But I don't question this group in terms of their want to win, their want to do the right thing."
Rakell put the Penguins ahead 1-0 at 7:38 of the first period by redirecting a point shot from Trevor van Riemsdyk.
"We show parts of the game that we can play really good hockey, and that's when we simplify things," Rakell said. "Every chance we got, we tried to attack the net and put pucks there, and just keep the puck in their zone. ... We're working for each other.”
Justin Barron tied it 1-1 at 4:58 of the second period. His shot from the point hit Rakell's stick and bounced off the ice and past a screen in front from Alexey Toropchenko.
"Early in the season, we struggled with consistency a little bit," Barron said, "but I feel like we're starting to find our mojo here a little bit."
Holloway gave the Blues a 2-1 lead at 9:14, when he had a shot from Connor McMichael go in off his skate while battling Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson above the crease.
Snuggerud made it 3-1 at 17:20 with a wrist shot on a rebound after Thomas tipped a shot from Neighbours onto Silovs.
Hofer then made three saves in three seconds to preserve the two-goal lead. He denied Egor Chinakhov at 18:10, turned away a wrist shot from Ben Kindel on the rebound before sliding well out of the crease and extended his right pad to get just enough of another rebound chance from Tommy Novak.
"I'm just trying to do my job out there," Hofer said. "Obviously, just trying to battle and compete. Made a couple saves. It was good."
St. Louis had 22 shots on goal in the second period after being held to five in the first.
"We've struggled with some second periods lately," Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby said. "We've had good firsts, and then, I don't know."
Snuggerud extended the Blues' lead to 4-1 on his second of the game and 12th goal this season at 7:09 of the third period with a wrist shot above the crease off a pass from Thomas below the goal line.
Rakell cut it to 4-2 at 15:24 on a one-timer set up by Crosby with Silovs pulled for the extra attacker.
Holloway scored an empty-net goal at 17:16 for the 5-2 final.
"We've just got to try to work through it," Crosby said. "We've got to stick together. That's the only way. That hasn't changed. ... It's been different things. We always talk about consistency. If we can find that, we give ourselves a chance. And we just haven't found it."
NOTES: Thomas reached 344 assists in the NHL, passing Alex Pietrangelo (341) for the third-most in Blues history behind Bernie Federko (721) and Brett Hull (409). ... Penguins defenseman Kris Letang had the secondary assist on Rakell's first goal to reach 817 NHL points (179 goals, 638 assists), tying Victor Hedman (817 points with the Tampa Bay Lightning) for the eighth-most by a defenseman with a single franchise. ... Pittsburgh forward Nicholas Robertson, who is third on the team with seven goals behind Rakell and Novak (eight), did not play because of a lower-body injury sustained in an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Van Riemsdyk had an assist and a block in 19:35 of ice time in his return from missing 15 games with a lower-body injury.