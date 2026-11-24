St. Louis Blues General Manager Alexander Steen announced today the Blues have placed forward Connor McMichael (lower-body, day-to-day) and defenseman Brandon Carlo (lower-body, day-to-day) on injured reserve.

The team also listed forwards Pavel Buchnevich (upper-body) and Jimmy Snuggerud (upper-body) as day-to-day.

In conjunction with the injury updates, the Blues recalled defenseman Adam Jiricek and forward Otto Stenberg from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Jiricek, 20, has recorded three points (one goal, two assists) in 17 games with the Blues and four assists in five games with the Thunderbirds this season. The Klatovy, Czech Republic, native was drafted by the Blues in the first round, No. 16 overall, of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Stenberg, 21, has tallied one assist in three games with the Blues and six points (three goals, three assists) in 15 games with the Thunderbirds this season. The Stenungsund, Sweden, native was drafted by the Blues in the first round, No. 25 overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Carlo, 29, has logged four points (one goal, three assists) and 25 penalty minutes in 24 games with the Blues this season. The Colorado Springs, Colorado, native was acquired by the team via trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs on June 27, 2026.

McMichael, 25, has posted 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 22 games with the Blues this season. The Ajax, Ontario, native was acquired by the team via trade from the Washington Capitals on June 23, 2026.