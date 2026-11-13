SALT LAKE CITY -- Joel Hofer made 29 saves for his 10th NHL shutout, and Connor McMichael scored in the eighth round to give the St. Louis Blues a 1-0 shootout win against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center on Thursday.
Hofer makes 29 saves, Blues defeat Mammoth in double shutout
McMichael scores deciding goal in eighth round of shootout; Vejmelka stops 22 for Utah
“Hofer's been sensational for us since the first game of the season, and he just continues to lead our team in competitive spirit and second and third effort,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said.
McMichael scored with a wrist shot over Karel Vejmelka's glove for the deciding goal after Barrett Hayton missed the net on the previous attempt.
“I saw (Mason McTavish) and I can't remember who else took the same route, so I got a good view of it on the jumbotron, and I kind of saw what he was doing on those routes,” said McMichael on the goal. “So I just picked my spot and shot it.”
Jake Neighbours and Jimmy Snuggerud also scored in the shootout for the Blues (9-8-2), who have won two in a row. It was Hofer's second shutout this season.
“I thought we played a smart game in the sense that we were trying to get to our forecheck, but we didn't play fast enough, Montgomery said. “Besides that, I love the effort by (Hofer), and I love the way our team's able to find ways to win right now.”
Vincent Trocheck and Michael Carcone scored in the shootout for the Mammoth (10-8-2), who have lost four in a row (0-2-2) and five of six (1-3-2), including 5-3 at the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. Vejmelka recorded his second shutout this season and 10th in the NHL.
“Really good game by (Vejmelka), no doubt about it. That was good to have (Vejmelka) at his best,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “I think on the back-to-back; obviously we wanted the two points. There are no moral victories in the NHL. But we lost in a shootout. We didn’t lose in a 3-on-3, we lost in a skills competition. We wanted the two points, I won’t lie, but I cannot be more proud of our guys.”
McTavish appeared to open the scoring to give the Blues a 1-0 lead at 14:35 of the second period, but the Mammoth challenged the play for offside, and the goal was overturned after a video review.
“I thought we played smart, minimized the damage, didn't let them get rolling around and get too many looks, and grabbed a point and finished it off in a shootout,” Neighbours said.
St. Louis forward Philip Broberg appeared to score the game-winner at 2:42 of overtime, but video review determined his wrist shot from the right face-off circle hit the crossbar after squeaking under Vejmelka's left arm.
“I'm pretty happy with the way we played. I thought we played hard, defended really well,” Trocheck said. “Obviously, it goes on to a shootout, but the way we responded on a back-to-back with the amount of injuries that we've had in the last couple days is definitely a positive.”
The Blues were 0-for-5 on the power play. The Mammoth were 0-for-4.
NOTES: Hofer matched Jacques Plante, Manny Legace and Mike Liut for the ninth-most shutouts in Blues franchise history. Brian Elliott (25) leads the list. ... It was the sixth time St. Louis has competed in an eight-round shootout (11 on March 1, 2026; 4-3 win at Ottawa Senators; 10 on Feb. 8, 2025; 6-5 win vs. Chicago Blackhawks; nine on Dec. 26, 2015; 3-2 win vs. Dallas Stars; nine on Feb. 11, 2011; 5-4 loss vs. Minnesota Wild; eight on Oct. 27, 2016; 2-1 loss vs. Detroit Red Wings). ... Mammoth forward Nick Schmaltz did not play and is day to day after leaving Wednesday's game with a lower-body injury. There was no update to his status postgame. ... Utah forward Logan Cooley did not play and is day to day with an upper-body injury. ... Forward Ben McCartney and defenseman Zac Jones each made their Mammoth debut. McCartney finished with one hit in 7:42 of ice time in his first NHL game since Nov. 6, 2021 with the Arizona Coyotes. Jones had two shots on goal and one block in 11:00 of ice time in his first NHL game since April 17, 2025 with the New York Rangers.