The St. Louis Blues announced today that forward Adam Jecho has been cleared by the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program to return to active status with the organization.

Jecho has been assigned to the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, and will report to the team on Tuesday.

Jecho, 20, spent the past three seasons with the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings where he totaled 136 points (58 goals, 78 assists) and 69 penalty minutes across 157 regular-season games.

The 6-foot-5, 201-pound forward was drafted by the Blues in the third round, No. 95 overall, of the 2024 NHL Draft.