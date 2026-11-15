ST. LOUIS -- Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, and Matthew Tkachuk extended his assist streak to seven for the Florida Panthers, who won their third in a row, 4-1 against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday.
Tkachuks spark Panthers to shutout win against Blues after St. Louis honors dad
Brady has two points, Matthew extends assist streak following Hall celebration for Keith
The Tkachuks’ dad, Keith, was honored by the Blues before the game for his 2026 Hockey Hall of Fame induction earlier this week. Keith Tkachuk played nine of his 18 NHL seasons with St. Louis.
“This whole week’s been incredible for him and our whole family, and this is kind of just the icing on the cake I guess," Matthew Tkachuk said.
Sam Reinhart also had a goal and an assist, and Dmitry Kulikov and Anton Lundell scored for the Panthers (12-7-2), who have outscored their opponents 13-6 in their past three games. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves.
“I kind of liked all parts of (the game),” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “Our goalie was good. I know there wasn’t a lot of action early, but when you’re on the road, he kept the home advantage … he made two or three big saves that never allowed them to get going. Power play was good, scored a big goal, penalty kill was outstanding. I’ve no complaints tonight.”
Dylan Holloway scored for the Blues (9-9-2), who had won two in a row. Joel Hofer made 24 saves.
“We’re getting some looks; we’re just not finding the back of the net,” St. Louis captain Robert Thomas said. “and we’re not creating enough looks. It’s obviously been a struggle lately.”
Brady Tkachuk made it 1-0 at 5:12 of the first period with a power-play goal after the Panthers failed to convert on 39 seconds of 5-on-3. They did convert on the 5-on-4 with a 3-on-2 odd-man rush, finished off by Tkachuk dangling around Blues defenseman Brandon Carlo and beating Hofer from the slot into the top right corner.
Matthew Tkachuk had the secondary assist to give him nine helpers during his streak.
Dmitry Kulikov’s first of the season made it 2-0 at 6:29 on a fluttering shot from the left point that hit the stick of St. Louis defenseman Colton Parayko between Hofer’s pads.
“I think (we needed) to come out to a good start; there hasn’t been too many early leads,” Reinhart said. “We haven’t really been able to play with it for a full 60. That was obviously important.”
Anton Lundell made it 3-0 at 3:28 of the second period following a Blues neutral zone turnover, a Brady Tkachuk shot from the left circle that Hofer stopped, but Lundell was in the slot to put back the rebound.
The forward has three goals in his past two games.
“When you play with two skilled players like that (Matthew and Brady Tkachuk), you get to see the game a little bit differently,” Maurice said. “I’m glad he got some confidence the other night and to keep it going tonight was great for him.”
Reinhart made it 4-0 at 7:38 of the third period after St. Louis forward Pius Suter lost handle of a puck near his defensive zone blue line, then Reinhart dangled around Parayko before snapping a shot off the nearside post and in.
Reinhart’s assist on Brady Tkachuk’s goal was the 700th in the NHL.
“It’s special,” Reinhart said. “It’s a little bit more special with the dads here.”
Holloway made it a 4-1 final with a power-play goal at 17:54, knocking in a rebound at the side of the net.
St. Louis has been held to one or fewer goals in seven of 20 games this season, including six of the past 10.
“I wish I had the answer for you,” Blues forward Jake Neighbours said. “I think there obviously needs to be more of a will and a want to go to the hard areas, make subtle plays that create offense and just execution at the end of the day. I can speak for myself, I don’t think I’ve been good enough and it trickles down.”
NOTES: Matthew Tkachuk has 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) in 22 games against St. Louis and needs one point for 700 in his NHL career. … Brady Tkachuk has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past seven games. … Brady and Matthew Tkachuk have factored on the same goal 17 times this season. … Reinhart has 335 goals, 366 assists in his NHL career. … Lundell has five points (three goals, two assists in a three-game point streak. … St. Louis defenseman Philip Broberg departed at 10:30 of the third period with a lower-body injury that Montgomery called precautionary.