Tkachuks spark Panthers to shutout win against Blues after St. Louis honors dad

The Tkachuks’ dad, Keith, was honored by the Blues before the game for his 2026 Hockey Hall of Fame induction earlier this week. Keith Tkachuk played nine of his 18 NHL seasons with St. Louis.

“This whole week’s been incredible for him and our whole family, and this is kind of just the icing on the cake I guess," Matthew Tkachuk said.

Sam Reinhart also had a goal and an assist, and Dmitry Kulikov and Anton Lundell scored for the Panthers (12-7-2), who have outscored their opponents 13-6 in their past three games. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves.

“I kind of liked all parts of (the game),” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “Our goalie was good. I know there wasn’t a lot of action early, but when you’re on the road, he kept the home advantage … he made two or three big saves that never allowed them to get going. Power play was good, scored a big goal, penalty kill was outstanding. I’ve no complaints tonight.”