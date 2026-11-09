Mailloux activated from injured reserve

Adam Jiricek, Theo Lindstein assigned to Springfield; Calle Rosen recalled

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By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues General Manager Alexander Steen announced today that the Blues have activated defenseman Logan Mailloux from injured reserve.

In addition, the Blues assigned defensemen Adam Jiricek and Theo Lindstein to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, and recalled defenseman Calle Rosen.

“Adam and Theo have done a solid job providing us quality minutes this season,” said Steen. “We want to make sure we continue to do what’s best for their long-term development, and going to Springfield will give them the opportunity to gain valuable experience while taking on more ice time in all key situations.”

Mailloux, 23, has been sidelined since suffering a right-hand injury in the Blues’ final preseason game. Last season, he appeared in 67 regular-season games for the Blues, posting 13 points (five goals, eight assists) and 48 penalty minutes. The Belle River, Ontario, native was acquired by the Blues via trade from the Montreal Canadiens on July 1, 2025.   

Rosen, 32, has logged six points (three goals, three assists) and four penalty minutes in 12 games for the Thunderbirds this season. Overall, the Vaxjo, Sweden, native has dressed in 93 career NHL regular-season games, including 73 with the Blues, totaling 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) and 22 penalty minutes.  

Jiricek, 20, has appeared in 17 games for the Blues this season, tallying three points (one goal, two assists) and 10 penalty minutes. The Klatovy, Czech Republic, native was drafted by the team in the first round, 16th overall, of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Lindstein, 21, has logged two assists in six games with the Blues and two points (one goal, one assist) in two games with the Thunderbirds this season. The Gavle, Sweden, native was drafted by the Blues in the first round, 29th overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.

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