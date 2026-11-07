Stamkos, Josi lift Predators past Blues for fourth straight win

Stamkos answered on the man-advantage to tie it 1-1 at 16:07. He wristed a rebound from the left side into the open net with Hofer dealing with traffic in front of the crease. It was his 248th career power-play goal to pass Luc Robitaille for sole possession of fifth in NHL history.

"Special teams (are) big," Stamkos said. "When we have the penalty kill that we have (88.5 percent) and the power play like we have (29.8 percent), it's going to help us win games. That was probably one of the easier (goals) tonight. You joke that sometimes you've just got to know where to stand."

Colton put the Predators ahead 2-1 at 9:02 of the second period. After being denied on a tip-in attempt 24 seconds earlier, he collected a feed in the high slot from Jack Drury and used a screen from Adam Edstrom to beat Hofer.

"I think they're helping us create an identity for our group," Brunette said of the Colton-Drury-Edstrom line. "I think the energy they bring, the pace they play at and their competitiveness on pucks really kind of leaks through our whole lineup. They set the tone most nights. They had a big goal for us tonight, but also, at different momentum parts of the game, I thought they grabbed it and got us back to the game we needed to play."