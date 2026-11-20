Robert Thomas recorded his 342nd career assist on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, taking sole possession of third place among assist leaders in franchise history.

Thomas tied former Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo's 341 assists in the previous game - Nov. 17 against the Anaheim Ducks - matching the third place milestone in 207 fewer games played.

He needs 68 additional assists to surpass Brett Hull for second place overall.

This achievement is one of three franchise milestones that Thomas can reach this season. With 22 more points, Thomas can become just the sixth player in Blues history to record 500 points.

Additionally, he is projected to become the 18th player in franchise history to reach 600 career games played.

Thomas was drafted by the Blues in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft, No. 20 overall. Making the opening night roster at just 19 years old, he made his NHL debut on Oct. 4, 2018 against the Winnipeg Jets. Thomas finished with 33 points in 70 games during his rookie season and added six points in the Blues' 2018-19 postseason run to their first Stanley Cup. He was named the 25th captain in franchise history on Sept. 2 and is just the seventh original Blues draft pick in the NHL Draft to hold the honor.