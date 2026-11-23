ST. LOUIS -- Jimmy Snuggerud had a goal and an assist for the St. Louis Blues, who rallied from a three-goal deficit in the third period for a 5-4 shootout win against the Edmonton Oilers at Enterprise Center on Sunday.
Blues rally from three down in third period, defeat Oilers in shootout
Snuggerud has goal, assist for St. Louis; Draisaitl gets 1,100th point for Edmonton
Jake Neighbours and Mason McTavish scored in the shootout for St. Louis, who won a game for the first time in franchise history when facing a three-goal deficit within the final 10 minutes of a game.
Dalibor Dvorsky, Philip Broberg and Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Blues (13-9-2), who have won four straight, including 9-6 against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Joel Hofer made 26 saves and stopped Owen Michaels in the third round of the shootout to secure the win.
“I think we found a rhythm in the offensive zone,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “We were talking about since after the first, trying to be a shot-volume team, which we usually don’t talk about, and we really implored them in the third and then I think there was around 11 minutes, the (Robert) Thomas line got out there and there was a barrage of like four shots. We didn’t score, but I thought it got us going.”
Kasperi Kapanen had a goal and an assist, and Leon Draisaitl scored a goal for his 1,100th NHL point for the Oilers (17-5-4), who have lost three in a row (0-2-1), including 7-4 at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, following a six-game winning streak. Tristan Jarry made 23 saves.
“Obviously we made a couple mistakes and they got a couple lucky breaks and popped off the stick and out front and the one off the skate,” Edmonton coach Mike Babcock said. “In saying that, the delayed penalty (late in the third period), we got some opportunities there.
“I actually thought we did good tonight. I thought we did lots of nice things. I thought we were set up great and in the end, it didn’t go our way. Got to find a way to finish the game.”
Connor McDavid has three assists in his past two games after his season-opening 23-game point streak ended in a 3-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.
The Blues scored three goals in a span of 5:11 to tie the game in the third period.
Broberg cut the deficit to 4-2 at 10:27 on a delayed penalty after Nathan Walker had won the puck back on an offensive zone forecheck, and the Blues used the extra skater to set up Broberg for a slap shot from above the left face-off circle.
“The first goal was huge,” Snuggerud said. “Drawing a penalty was massive that led to that goal.”
Buchnevich brought St. Louis to within 4-3 at 15:12. Connor Murphy attempted to play the puck around the boards behind the Oilers net, and it deflected off Jonatan Berggren over the net before landing in front of the crease, where Buchnevich batted it out of midair past Jarry's glove.
“We got the Buchnevich goal because of a great stick behind the net and it pops,” Montgomery said. “When that thing popped in the air and landed and ‘Buchy’ knocks it out of the air and in the top corner, I’m like, ‘We’re going to tie this thing up.’ At that point you feel it.”
Snuggerud tied it 4-4 just 26 seconds later at 15:38. Thomas sent a shot on net from above the left circle that was tipped by Justin Barron, and the puck went in directly off Snuggerud's left skate.
“I was just told that that’s No. 4 on the year,” Snuggerud said of goals off his skates. “Hopefully, we’ll just keep that going there.
“Pucks are kind of flying around everywhere on the ice, especially in the crease. Just trying to bang it home.”
The Oilers were 0-for-4 on the power play and had multiple chances late to win the game.
Thomas was called for tripping against Colton Dach with 1:57 remaining in the third, and then he high-sticked Evan Bouchard at 3:06 of overtime, but the Blues were able to survive, including defending a 4-on-2 for a stretch after St. Louis defenseman Colton Parayko blocked a Bouchard shot that knocked his skate blade off and broke his skate.
“Just trying to stay net front as much as possible and take up space,” Parayko said. “Kind of hard obviously but take up as much space and try to take away lanes and stuff like that in the net front.”
Kapanen gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 5:56 of the first period when McDavid gained the zone and curled around the net before feeding Murphy at the right point. Murphy’s one-time attempt to the back post was deflected up and over Hofer by Kapanen on the backhand.
Draisaitl made it 2-0 at 9:15 of the second period. He took a pass from Vasily Podkolzin in stride, snuck behind the defense and snapped a shot glove side from the slot. It was Draisaitl's League-leading 23rd goal and his 1,100th NHL point (457 goals, 643 assists).
Draisaitl became the fourth-fastest active player to reach the 1,100-point mark (881 games), following McDavid (726 games), Sidney Crosby (850 games) and Nikita Kucherov (863 games).
Dvorsky cut it to 2-1 at 17:44 after McTavish threw a puck to the net off the right boards and Dvorsky spun in front and put the rebound in.
Filip Hallander restored Edmonton’s two-goal lead to 3-1 at 18:29. Kapanen fed a pass to Hallander, whose initial shot was stopped, but Hofer did not secure the puck between his pads and Hallander was there to scoop it out from under him and put it into the net.
“All three of us can skate; we really like to skate,” Kapanen said of his linemates, including Hallander and McDavid. “With Connor, you try and get him the puck and get out of the way and find him some room. With ‘Holly,’ I think he’s been playing some good hockey these past couple games. It’s good to see and for a first game, I thought it was a step in the right direction for sure.”
It was the first goal and point with the Oilers for Hallander, who was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 7 in exchange for defenseman Spencer Stastney.
Dach extended it to 4-1 at 4:40 of the third period after Jason Dickinson picked off Hofer's pass from behind the net through the slot and Hofer made the initial save on Dickinson, but Dach was there to bury the rebound.
“I think we were just a little hesitant,” Kapanen said of Edmonton's inability to close the game out. “I don’t think we were necessarily playing the way we did for 50 minutes of that hockey game, which I thought we were playing some good hockey. Eventually when you let them keep bringing it into your zone, they’ve got good players too and they got a couple lucky bounces too, but we need to learn how to play with the lead because we’re going to be in that position a lot this year. Today unfortunately what happened, happened. We’ve just got to learn and move on.”
NOTES: The Blues are the third team this season to overcome a three-goal deficit within the final 10 minutes of regulation to win. Only two other seasons in NHL history have featured as many: 2024-25 and 1986-87 (both with three). ... Snuggerud has four goals in a three-game goal streak and six points (four goals, two assists) during a six-game point streak. … Thomas extended his point streak to four games (two goals, eight assists). ... St. Louis defenseman Brandon Carlo left the game late in the third period with a lower-body injury. Montgomery had no update after the game. ... Draisaitl became the fifth-fastest player born outside of North America to reach 1,100 career points, behind Peter Stastny (793 games), Jari Kurri (824 games), Jaromir Jagr (825 games) and Kucherov (863 games). ... McDavid required the third-fewest games in NHL history (26) to reach 45 assists in a season, behind Wayne Gretzky (25 games in 1984-85 and 1983-84). ... Oilers forward Zach Hyman did not play after leaving the third period of a 7-4 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday with a migraine. ... Edmonton forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins missed a fifth straight game, but Babcock said the plan is to play him at home against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. ... The Oilers finished their six-game road trip 3-2-1.