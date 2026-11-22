Connor Hellebuyck was pulled in the first period after allowing goals on four consecutive shots. The goalie faced six shots in total and was replaced by Jake Allen, who allowed four goals on 16 shots for the Devils (15-8-0), who have lost two straight. Jesper Boqvist and Evan Rodrigues each had a goal and an assist, and Brett Pesce, Jack Hughes and Amadeus Lombardi each had two assists.

“It’s not on the goalies, it was pretty egregious defending,” New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. “I’m not going to give you any more adjectives, descriptions than that. Nobody did their job here tonight starting with me.

“This is as bad as it gets. It’s disappointing that we weren’t able to take a step back toward the solid game that we had been putting forth. We’ve been slipping in the wrong direction, and that’s on me.”

Carlo gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 1:51 of the first period, scoring on a wrist shot through traffic from the right point. The Devils challenged the play for goalie interference on Jimmy Snuggerud, but the call on the ice was confirmed, resulting in a delay of game penalty.

“I only score weird ones,” said Carlo, who scored for the first time since Oct. 14, 2024 (with the Boston Bruins). “For sure (the review was anxious). I was like, 'It’s been years, so I can’t get this one called back.' It was nice. I didn’t think there was much there with the goalie interference and glad it stayed.”

Snuggerud made it 2-0 during the ensuing power play at 2:13, burying a one-timer from the left circle.

Thomas pushed it to 3-0 at 5:53. Neighbours adjusted his body on a rush in the right circle to slide a backdoor pass to Thomas, who tapped the puck in with his backhand at the left post.