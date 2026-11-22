ST. LOUIS -- Jake Neighbours tied a St. Louis Blues franchise record by getting five assists in a 9-6 win against the New Jersey Devils at Enterprise Center on Saturday.
Neighbours ties Blues record with five assists in win against Devils
Broberg, Thomas, Mailloux each has goal, two assists; Hellebuyck pulled in loss
Neighbours, who has nine points in his past three games (one goal, eight assists), is the seventh Blues player to record five assists in a game, and the first since Torey Krug did it against the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 11, 2024.
“I started to hear some rumblings (of breaking records), but I’m not too sure of what I tied or what I beat or anything like that,” Neighbours said. “Just happy we pulled out the win and I can contribute.”
Robert Thomas, Philip Broberg and Logan Mailloux each had a goal and two assists, Jonatan Berggren scored twice, and Brandon Carlo had a goal and an assist for the Blues (12-9-2), who have won three straight for the first time this season. Jordan Binnington made 37 saves.
“The season’s a long year, you’ve got to win games all kinds of different ways,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “Sometimes the game gets sloppy. Tonight’s game was sloppy by both teams. We got the lead and there’s crazy things going on, like two broken stick goals against us, but we gave up penalties and we got a little soft I thought defensively, with our physicality and how we defended the slot, and that allowed them to get back in the game for a little while.”
Connor Hellebuyck was pulled in the first period after allowing goals on four consecutive shots. The goalie faced six shots in total and was replaced by Jake Allen, who allowed four goals on 16 shots for the Devils (15-8-0), who have lost two straight. Jesper Boqvist and Evan Rodrigues each had a goal and an assist, and Brett Pesce, Jack Hughes and Amadeus Lombardi each had two assists.
“It’s not on the goalies, it was pretty egregious defending,” New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. “I’m not going to give you any more adjectives, descriptions than that. Nobody did their job here tonight starting with me.
“This is as bad as it gets. It’s disappointing that we weren’t able to take a step back toward the solid game that we had been putting forth. We’ve been slipping in the wrong direction, and that’s on me.”
Carlo gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 1:51 of the first period, scoring on a wrist shot through traffic from the right point. The Devils challenged the play for goalie interference on Jimmy Snuggerud, but the call on the ice was confirmed, resulting in a delay of game penalty.
“I only score weird ones,” said Carlo, who scored for the first time since Oct. 14, 2024 (with the Boston Bruins). “For sure (the review was anxious). I was like, 'It’s been years, so I can’t get this one called back.' It was nice. I didn’t think there was much there with the goalie interference and glad it stayed.”
Snuggerud made it 2-0 during the ensuing power play at 2:13, burying a one-timer from the left circle.
Thomas pushed it to 3-0 at 5:53. Neighbours adjusted his body on a rush in the right circle to slide a backdoor pass to Thomas, who tapped the puck in with his backhand at the left post.
Neighbours, who had an assist on all three goals, became the fastest player in Blues history to record three points in a game, surpassing Brett Hull, who did it in 6:57 on Oct. 26, 1996.
“It’s cool to be mentioned in the same company as those names," Neighbours said. "I’m not going to read into it too much. Those guys are Hall of Famers and a higher pedigree than I am, but obviously just one of those nights where things were working for me.”
Boqvist made it 3-1 at 8:15. He scored blocker side from the right circle after Justin Barron couldn't clear the puck up the boards.
Broberg responded 48 seconds later, chasing Hellebuyck from the game with a one-timer from the slot that made it 4-1.
Timo Meier made it 4-2 at 17:06, scoring from in tight after Jack Hughes' initial shot was blocked by the stick of Pesce.
Luke Hughes then cut it to 4-3 at 18:33 of the first, scoring a power-play goal with a one-timer from above the circles.
Pavel Buchnevich made it 5-3 at 3:55 of the second period. He kept the puck on a 2-on-1, made a move to his forehand in tight, and slid the puck just across the goal line past Allen.
Connor Brown got the Devils to within 5-4 at 4:42. Lombardi stripped Barron of the puck in the right corner, and Rodrigues quickly passed to Brown for a shot from the circle that beat Binnington short side.
Mailloux answered back at 7:40, taking a drop pass from Neighbours on a rush and scoring short side with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle to make it 6-4.
Mason McTavish scored a power-play goal at 8:59, sliding the puck between Allen’s pads while cutting across the net on a partial break to push the lead to 7-4.
Berggren scored on a breakaway of his own at 1:07 of the third period to make it 8-4.
Rodrigues redirected Jonas Siegenthaler's shot from the left point to make it 8-5 at 3:52, and Declan Chisholm cut it to 8-6 with a one-timer from the left circle at 16:41.
Berggren scored an empty-net goal at 17:43 for the 9-6 final.
“That’s exactly what we’re not supposed to do,” Devils captain Nico Hischier said. “Definitely not good at all. The chances we gave up we should never (give up). The whole point of defending is to not give up those chances. It’s just a horrible game defensively.”
NOTES: Neighbours’ first three assists were the third-fastest in NHL history from the start of a game, behind Guy Lafleur (5:37 on March 27, 1979) and Pavol Demitra (5:43 on Nov. 13, 2005). ... Jack Hughes had his 134th career multipoint game, tying Kirk Muller for third in Devils history. ... Thomas recorded his third straight three-point game (two goals, seven assists). He is the first Blues player to get at least three points in three straight games since Keith Tkachuk did it in four straight in 2005-06. ... The Blues defeated the Anaheim Ducks 8-6 here on Tuesday. They are the second team in the past 30 years to score eight or more goals in consecutive home games, joining the Boston Bruins (2011-12).