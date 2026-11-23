The St. Louis Blues are finding their offensive stride, and their recent scoring surge has produced some of the most memorable performances in franchise history.

Over a four-game winning streak, St. Louis has scored at least five goals in each contest, highlighted by back-to-back home victories over two of the NHL’s top teams this weekend.

The Blues offensive explosion began Nov. 17, with an 8-6 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. St. Louis followed that performance with five goals in Pittsburgh and nine goals against New Jersey, marking the first time the team had scored at least nine goals in a game since April 9, 2021, when it defeated Minnesota, 9-1.

The 15 combined goals in Saturday's 9-6 win against New Jersey marked the highest-scoring game at Enterprise Center, surpassing Tuesday's 14-goal contest against Anaheim. It was also the franchise's highest-scoring game in terms of combined goals since Nov. 25, 1992, when St. Louis fell to Detroit, 11-6.

With at least eight goals in consecutive home games, the Blues became just the second NHL team in the past 30 years to accomplish the feat, joining the Boston Bruins (Dec. 23, 2011 - Jan. 5, 2012). It also marked just the fourth time in franchise history St. Louis had scored eight or more goals in back-to-back home games.

The Blues finished the three-game stretch from Tuesday through Saturday with 22 goals. This was the first time they had scored at least 20 goals over a three-game span since April 14-17, 2022 (20 goals, 3 wins).

Head Coach Jim Montgomery credited the team's recent pace and confidence for its offensive success.

"We've been playing faster, and players are very confident right now," Montgomery said following Saturday's victory.

Montgomery also praised the forward group for its recent production, noting that the players have continued to prove him wrong with their scoring output. "They're proving me wrong, and they can just keep proving me wrong to the tune of the goals they're scoring right now, and I'll take it every game.”

Saturday's performance vs. New Jersey featured several standout individual efforts, led by Jake Neighbours, who recorded five assists to tie the Blues single game franchise record. Neighbours registered three assists in the opening 5:53 of the game, becoming the fastest player in Blues history to record three points in a game and the third fastest player in NHL history to record three assists from the start of a contest.

Neighbours joined Torey Krug (Feb. 11, 2024) and Robert Thomas (April 14, 2022) as the only Blues players to record five assists in a game in the past 20 years.

Philip Broberg also made history, recording three points in the first period to become the first Blues defenseman to accomplish the feat in an opening frame since Alex Pietrangelo on April 4, 2019. Four Blues skaters, Neighbours, Thomas, Broberg and Mailloux, finished with at least three points, marking just the second time in 25 years the team had four players record three or more points in the same game.

The momentum carried into Sunday's matchup against Edmonton, where the Blues overcame a 4-1 deficit in the final 10 minutes of regulation before securing a 5-4 overtime victory. It marked the first time in franchise history St. Louis overcame a three-goal deficit within the final 10 minutes of regulation and win.

The Blues became just the third NHL team this season to accomplish this, joining a group that has seen only two other seasons in league history, 2024-25 and 1986-87, feature as many as three such comebacks.

The victory also extended the Blues streak of scoring at least five goals in four consecutive games; the third time in the past decade they have done so. Robert Thomas contributed to the comeback, factoring on a game-tying goal in the third period for the 29th time in his career, tying David Backes and Al MacInnis for eighth-most in franchise history.

The Blues success this week earned recognition across the NHL. Thomas was named the NHL's First Star of the Week for the week ending Nov. 22 after leading the league with 10 points and a +11 rating. He also shared the NHL lead with eight assists alongside Neighbours.

Neighbours ranked second in the league with nine points during the week, while Jimmy Snuggerud's four goals tied for the second-most in the NHL. Neighbours also shared the league lead in assists and shared second in the league with a plus-seven rating.

With four consecutive wins, six victories in their last seven games and a climb from seventh to fifth in the Central Division after Sunday, the Blues are building momentum as the quarter mark of the season passes. The Blues now own the second Wild Card position in the Western Conference.

A stretch filled with record-setting performances, individual milestones and a franchise-first comeback, the Blues are showing just how dangerous they can be when their offense gets rolling.

"If those little ones don't happen, you don't believe you can do more," Montgomery said of the team's comeback victories. "Wins like this [and Pittsburgh as well] increases the belief, and I think it's going to be a fun ride this year."