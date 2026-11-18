ST. LOUIS -- Cutter Gauthier scored a hat trick to extend his goal streak to 10 games, but the Anaheim Ducks lost 8-6 to the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday.
Gauthier extends goal streak to 10 in Ducks loss to Blues
Forward gets hat trick, assist for Anaheim; Thomas, Mailloux each has three points for St. Louis
The 22-year-old forward, who also had an assist, has 19 goals during the streak and is one goal shy from tying the NHL record for goals in a calendar month. Teemu Selanne, who holds the Anaheim franchise record of 11 straight games with a goal from Oct. 21-Nov. 10, 1997, scored 20 goals in 14 games in March of 1993, and Joe Malone scored 20 goals in nine games for the Hamilton Tigers in February of 1921.
Gauthier has 24 points (19 goals, five assists) during a career-high 12-game point streak. He has five multigoal games during the goal streak, which is the longest by an NHL player in 29 years. Gauthier also recorded his fourth hat trick since Nov. 1, becoming the first player in NHL history to record that many in a single calendar month.
“I’m just keeping it simple,” said Gauthier, who scored his first NHL hat trick on Nov. 4, 2025. “I’m trying to give the team a chance to win every single night. Just came a little short tonight.”
Robert Thomas and Logan Mailloux each had a goal and two assists, and Jake Neighbours and Jonatan Berggren each had a goal and an assist for the Blues (10-9-2), who have won three of their past four games. Jordan Binnington made 25 saves in his first start since Nov. 5.
“It was nice to see some go in finally,” Thomas said. “I think we scored a bunch of different ways. We beat them on changes up the ice, moved the puck quick. Offensive zone, there were a couple goals right around the net, a bunch of chances. We had to score in multiple ways and that’s what makes a dynamic team and it was great to see tonight.”
Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist, and Jackson LaCombe had three assists for the Ducks (11-10-1), who have lost three of four.
“Crazy game,” Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said. “We got ourselves in the game a couple times. As soon as we found ourselves feeling good, they scored again and we got it back, then they distanced themselves and I felt like it was impossible, but we teased ourselves there at the end. We got the draw, we didn’t get the break off of it. It was one of those where it would have been miraculous but don’t expect to do that.”
Ville Husso allowed seven goals on 24 shots before being replaced by Lukas Dostal with 8:48 remaining in the third period. Dostal made three saves.
Berggren gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead at 2:13 of the first period when he tipped in Justin Barron’s wrist shot from the blue line.
Alex Killorn tied it 1-1 at 11:38 after a Dylan Holloway turnover along the right wall. Killorn skated in and put a wrist shot off the inside of Binnington’s left pad and in from the left face-off circle.
Connor McMichael’s first goal in 17 games made it 2-1 at 19:07 after he batting a puck in from midair at the top of the crease. The play was reviewed for a missed stoppage for a high stick, but the goal was upheld after a video review.
“A lot of relief,” McMichael said. “I don’t think anyone in this League wants to go however many games without scoring a goal. Whenever you can chip in and help the team win, especially after a drought like that, it feels good.”
Gauthier tied the game 2-2 at 1:02 of the second period on a one-timer from the right circle, set up by Granlund’s cross-ice pass.
“He’s got a hot stick,” Quenneville said. “There’s a lot of other threats out there, especially on our power play where there’s multiple options. He’s got a great one-time release. He kind of moves around and we’ve got some guys who can make nice seam plays. That’s what helps.”
Thomas restored the St. Louis lead to 3-2 at 11:41 when he put in a rebound of Barron’s tipped pass from the left side of the goal.
Dalibor Dvorsky made it 4-2 at 13:37, converting Pius Suter’s saucer pass with a backhand shot into the top of the net on a rolling puck.
Gauthier’s quick snap shot from the right circle off a cross-ice feed from Leo Carlsson just eight seconds into an Anaheim power play cut the deficit to 4-3 at 16:19.
St. Louis scored three times in a span of 2:58 in the third period to build a three-goal lead.
Neighbours pushed the lead to 5-3 at 5:36 off a 2-on-1 rush with Thomas with a wrist shot from the left circle. Philip Broberg made it 6-3 at 6:19 when his shot from the edge of the high slot deflected off Carlsson's stick and then went in off Ducks defenseman Tristan Luneau. Mailloux extended it to 7-3 at 8:34 with a wrist shot from the slot for his first goal of the season.
“The first 10 minutes, 11 minutes of the third were really good,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “I remember with seven minutes left, it was 7-3 and saying, ‘Don’t play too loose,’ we’ve got to learn how to close out games. We haven’t been in that kind of situation very much this year. I think it’s another learning opportunity. We’ve got to start applying everything that we’re learning so that we become a more consistent, winning hockey team.”
Ian Moore's slap shot from the top of the right circle at 14:59 pulled Anaheim to within 7-4.
Granlund's power-play goal at 18:35 made it 7-5 during a 6-on-4 advantage with Dostal on the bench, and Gauthier completed the hat trick from the left circle at 19:19 with Husso on the bench again.
“It was close,” Gauthier said. “We had a good push. I liked our effort there the last five minutes, but we need to have that urgency all game. I feel like that’s something we’re lacking when we get down in games. I think when we have that urgency, we’re a good team and we can beat a lot of teams. More of that is needed from us to be successful this season.”
Pavel Buchnevich scored into an empty net at 19:22 for the 8-6 final.
NOTES: Gauthier set a new record for the most hat tricks in a single season in Ducks franchise history, passing Frank Vatrano (three in 2023-24), Corey Perry (three in 2014-15 & 3 in 2010-11) and Teemu Selanne (three in 1997-98). ... Gauthier (21 games) became the second American player in NHL history with 20 goals in 21 games or fewer. The only other is Brett Hull (20 games in 1990-91). ... Gauthier became the third player in NHL history with a 10-game goal streak before age 23, joining Babe Dye (11 games in 1920-21) and Mike Bossy (10 games in 1978-79). ... LaCombe (116) passed Chris Pronger (114) for the sixth-most assists by an Anaheim defenseman. ... The Ducks dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Anaheim forward Beckett Sennecke missed the game due to an illness and is listed as day to day. ... Neighbours (two goals, six assists) and Thomas (two goals, seven assists) each extended their point streaks against the Ducks to five games. ... Mailloux set a new career high for points in a game. ... The Blues are 25-8-3 against Anaheim dating to 2016-17, which is their most wins against a single franchise over that span.