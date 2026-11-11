Blues to honor Tkachuk's Hall of Fame induction Saturday

Hockey Hall of Famer Keith Tkachuk will drop ceremonial puck alongside sons, Matthew and Brady

tkachuk_family_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

A franchise legend is now enshrined among hockey's greatest players.

Keith Tkachuk, affectionally known as "Big Walt," was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto on Monday night.

The St. Louis Blues will celebrate his induction on Saturday with in-game recognition and a ceremonial puck drop  - featuring sons Matthew and Brady - before the 6 p.m. CT matchup against the Florida Panthers. 

To celebrate the achievement, special retail items will be available for purchase at STL Authentics. Fans can also purchase themed concession items - Tkachowda and Walt's Wings - at STL Kitchen Gastropub located at Portal 16. The first 200 fans to purchase the Tkachowda on Saturday will receive it in a free commemorative bowl. 

Tkachuk is the 27th former Blue to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and joined five other inductees as part of the Class of 2026 - Patrice Bergeron, Brian Burke, Cindy Curley, Carey Price and Pekka Rinne. 

Limited tickets are still available for Saturday's game at Ticketmaster.com. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 5:45 p.m.

Related Content

Tkachuk gets well-deserved Hockey Hall of Fame induction

Photos: Keith Tkachuk's Hall of Fame career

Bernie's Bites: Keith Tkachuk's Tkachowda

News Feed

Hofer makes 30 saves, Blues hand Red Wings fourth straight loss

Blues honor service members on Salute to Military Night

Mailloux activated from injured reserve

Reebok named official work shoe of the St. Louis Blues

Tkachuk gets well-deserved Hockey Hall of Fame induction

Stamkos, Josi lift Predators past Blues for fourth straight win

Mailloux recalled from Springfield conditioning assignment

Blues host Salute to Military Night on Nov. 10

Bratt wins it in OT after Devils blow three-goal lead in third against Blues

Garand makes 32 saves, Rangers defeat Blues to end four-game skid

Mailloux assigned to Springfield for conditioning

Enter to win a Sky Suite for you and 11 friends!

Blues reveal Hometown Remix uniform

October review: What we've learned about the Blues in the early-going

Burns assigned to Springfield

Blues get three goals in third period to rally past Red Wings

Lindstein recalled from Springfield

Thomas, Broberg get 3 points each in Blues victory against Bruins