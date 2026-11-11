Blues to honor Tkachuk's Hall of Fame induction Saturday

A franchise legend is now enshrined among hockey's greatest players.

Keith Tkachuk, affectionally known as "Big Walt," was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto on Monday night.

The St. Louis Blues will celebrate his induction on Saturday with in-game recognition and a ceremonial puck drop - featuring sons Matthew and Brady - before the 6 p.m. CT matchup against the Florida Panthers.

To celebrate the achievement, special retail items will be available for purchase at STL Authentics. Fans can also purchase themed concession items - Tkachowda and Walt's Wings - at STL Kitchen Gastropub located at Portal 16. The first 200 fans to purchase the Tkachowda on Saturday will receive it in a free commemorative bowl.

Tkachuk is the 27th former Blue to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and joined five other inductees as part of the Class of 2026 - Patrice Bergeron, Brian Burke, Cindy Curley, Carey Price and Pekka Rinne.

Limited tickets are still available for Saturday's game at Ticketmaster.com. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 5:45 p.m.