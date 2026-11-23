The National Hockey League announced today that Blues captain Robert Thomas has been named ‘First Star’ for the week ending Nov. 22.

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger and Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Sam Rinzel were named the second and third star, respectively.

Thomas recorded a league-leading 10 points (two goals, eight assists) and +11 rating in four games as the Blues (13-9-2, 28 points) posted a 4-0-0 week to move into the second Wild Card position in the Western Conference.

He scored one goal and added two assists on Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks, including an assist on the game-winning goal.

Thomas then recorded his 13th career three-assist game on Thursday at the Pittsburgh Penguins, moving him into a share for the sixth most three-assist games in franchise history. He also notched his 342nd career assist on Thursday, moving past Alex Pietrangelo for third most in Blues history.

Thomas followed that with another three-point performance (one goal, two assists) on Saturday against the New Jersey Devils, becoming the seventh different Blues player to post a run of three consecutive three-point games.

He finished the week by recording an assist on the game-tying goal in the third period on Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers, as the Blues overcame a three-goal deficit within the final 10 minutes of regulation to win for the first time in franchise history.

The Aurora, Ontario native has recorded 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in his last 12 games and leads the Blues with 19 assists and 24 points overall this season.