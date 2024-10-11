Preview: Blues at Golden Knights

When: Friday, Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. CT

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Watch: Bally Sports Midwest

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues are looking to continue their undefeated season after staging another multi-goal comeback win Thursday night, beating the San Jose Sharks 5-4 in overtime.

Trailing 4-1 entering the third period, the Blues’ fourth line kicked it into high gear, scoring two goals in less than four minutes. Blues newcomers and former Dallas Stars Radek Faksa and Ryan Suter found the back of the net to cut the Sharks' lead to 4-3. With 47 seconds left on the clock, Justin Faulk scored the tying goal to send the game into overtime.

Carrying that momentum into extra time, captain Brayden Schenn completed the comeback with the game-winning goal just 45 seconds into OT. With eleven Blues recording points in the victory against the Sharks, Schenn said this was a true team win.

“We’re playing for one another,” Schenn said. “And I know it’s early and it’s only two games, but we have a lot of new faces in here. We have a good feeling in our locker room where guys are playing for one another, guys are speaking up, guys are bringing energy and guys are just essentially playing together, and when you do that good things happen.”

GOLDEN KNIGHTS The Vegas Golden Knights are coming off a season-opening 8-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Five Golden Knights contributed multiple points in the victory, with forwards Ivan Barbashev, Victor Olofsson and Mark Stone all tallying two goals apiece. Additionally, Jack Eichel registered four assists.

It was the sixth straight opening win for the Golden Knights, the longest active streak in the NHL.

Despite losing several key members from their 2023 Stanley Cup champion roster this offseason, Vegas has reloaded with plenty of new faces and big names. Their biggest acquisitions came at last year's trade deadline, getting forward Tomas Hertl from San Jose and defenseman Noah Hanifin from Calgary.

The Golden Knights finished fourth in the Pacific Division last year, clinching the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. They were eliminated in the first round, falling in seven games to the Dallas Stars.