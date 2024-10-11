Preview: Blues at Golden Knights

By Gabby Khodadad
St. Louis Blues

When: Friday, Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. CT
Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Watch: Bally Sports Midwest
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues are looking to continue their undefeated season after staging another multi-goal comeback win Thursday night, beating the San Jose Sharks 5-4 in overtime.

Trailing 4-1 entering the third period, the Blues’ fourth line kicked it into high gear, scoring two goals in less than four minutes. Blues newcomers and former Dallas Stars Radek Faksa and Ryan Suter found the back of the net to cut the Sharks' lead to 4-3. With 47 seconds left on the clock, Justin Faulk scored the tying goal to send the game into overtime.

Carrying that momentum into extra time, captain Brayden Schenn completed the comeback with the game-winning goal just 45 seconds into OT. With eleven Blues recording points in the victory against the Sharks, Schenn said this was a true team win.

“We’re playing for one another,” Schenn said. “And I know it’s early and it’s only two games, but we have a lot of new faces in here. We have a good feeling in our locker room where guys are playing for one another, guys are speaking up, guys are bringing energy and guys are just essentially playing together, and when you do that good things happen.”

GOLDEN KNIGHTS The Vegas Golden Knights are coming off a season-opening 8-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Five Golden Knights contributed multiple points in the victory, with forwards Ivan Barbashev, Victor Olofsson and Mark Stone all tallying two goals apiece. Additionally, Jack Eichel registered four assists.

It was the sixth straight opening win for the Golden Knights, the longest active streak in the NHL.

Despite losing several key members from their 2023 Stanley Cup champion roster this offseason, Vegas has reloaded with plenty of new faces and big names. Their biggest acquisitions came at last year's trade deadline, getting forward Tomas Hertl from San Jose and defenseman Noah Hanifin from Calgary.

The Golden Knights finished fourth in the Pacific Division last year, clinching the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. They were eliminated in the first round, falling in seven games to the Dallas Stars.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES Pavel Buchnevich scored his first goal of the season Thursday as he got the Blues on the board in their comeback win against the Sharks. Buchnevich recorded 67 points (27 goals, 36 assists) in 80 games last season for St. Louis. He has recorded at least 60 points in all three seasons as a Blue.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS Former Blue Ivan Barbashev started this season with a bang against the Avalanche. In addition to his two goals, he added two assists for a four-point tally on the night. Barbashev appeared in 82 games last season, his first full campaign with Vegas, totaling 45 points (19 goals, 26 assists).

BLUE NOTES

  • Brayden Schenn now ranks second in franchise history in overtime game-winners (8), trailing only Vladimir Tarasenko (10)
  • Three of the last five games between the Blues and Golden Knights have gone to overtime
  • Jordan Binnington's next start will be the 275th of his career, moving him into a tie with Curtis Joseph for 2nd on the Blues all-time franchise list (1. Liut, 339)
  • With a win tonight, the Blues have a chance to win three games in four nights to start the season for the second time ever in franchise history (2016-17)
  • With a win at Vegas tonight, the Blues would sweep a road trip of three or more games to start the season for just the second time in franchise history (3-0-0 on road to start 2021-22 season)

