Projected Lineup: Oct. 11 at Vegas

The St. Louis Blues are expected to have a few changes to their lineup on Friday night in Vegas as they wrap up a three-game road trip to begin the season (9 p.m. CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Here's what to expect based on Head Coach Drew Bannister's pregame meeting with the media:

- Alexandre Texier won't play for the second straight game as he is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Texier was a late scratch for Thursday's 4-3 overtime win in San Jose. Zack Bolduc took his spot on the second line and is expected to remain there against Vegas.

- P.O Joseph will make his debut on defense with the Blues, joining his brother, Mathieu, in their first NHL game together. The Josephs will become the seventh set of brothers to suit up for the Blues, joining the Picards, Plagers, O'Sheas, Bennetts, Cavallinis and the Sutters.

- Jordan Binnington is expected to start in goal.