Preview: Blues at Canucks

When: Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. CT

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (13-13-2) look to finish their four-game Western Canadian road trip on a positive note when they visit the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. The team is 2-1-0 on the trip so far, with the lone loss coming against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

The Blues fell 4-2 to the Oilers, marking the first time in their last five games that they failed to earn a point. It was a streak that began when Head Coach Jim Montgomery assumed the role on Nov. 25. St. Louis is 4-1-1 since.

Edmonton went up 3-0 before former Oiler Dylan Holloway put the Blues on the board in the beginning of the third. Later in the period, Jake Neighbours capitalized on the power play to make it a one-goal game. However the Oilers scored an additional goal one minute later for the final.

After the game, Holloway gave his thoughts on the result.

“I think there’s a lot to learn from in that third period and it was a good push," Holloway said, "and it shows what we can bring as a team when we play connected. There were good things to take away from it.”

Following the matchup with the Canucks, the Blues will return home Thursday for their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Siteman Cancer Center, as they face off against the San Jose Sharks.

CANUCKS The Vancouver Canucks (14-8-2) are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

Defenseman Quinn Hughes kicked off the scoring to give the Canucks an early lead. However the Lightning came back in the second, scoring two consecutive goals. The Canucks opened the final period with a goal to tie the game, however the Lightning scored twice late to secure the victory.

During the offseason, the Canucks retained much of their core roster that reached the playoffs last year, while adding some additional depth. They signed forward Kiefer Sherwood from the Nashville Predators. This season Sherwood has 13 points (six goals, seven assists). Additionally they signed forward Danton Heinen to a two-year contract following his season with the Boston Bruins. In 25 games this season, he has 10 points (three goals, seven assists).

The Canucks fell to the Oilers in the Conference Semifinals in seven games last season, marking the first time in four years they made a playoff run. They currently rank third in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference.