Blues announce initiatives for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Dec. 12

The St. Louis Blues and the Siteman Cancer Center will host their 2024 Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday, Dec. 12 vs. the San Jose Sharks, where they will once again partner with the V Foundation to kick off a new cancer research fundraising campaign.

Through last year’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives, the Blues fundraised $200,000 for a pediatric research grant, which was awarded to Nathan Singh, M.D., a Medical Oncologist at Siteman Cancer Center. Last month, Dr. Singh began the two-year study regulating specific cell functional states to enhance anti-tumor efficacy.

Building on last year’s success and the positive impact it had on the community, this year for Hockey Fights Cancer the Blues have made an initial fundraising goal of $200,000 to raise awareness and funds for another research grant at Siteman Cancer Center.

Blues fans can make an impact by joining the fundraising efforts via several donation-driven initiatives:

Beginning Dec. 1, visit Blues5050.com to purchase a ticket for the Blues’ 50/50 Raffle, presented by DraftKings at Casino Queen.

At the game on Dec. 12, fans can purchase Hockey Fights Cancer autographed mystery pucks for $40 or ribbon pins for $5 outside of Portal 15 and in The District.

Also on Dec. 12, there will also be a special auction featuring autographed Hockey Fights Cancer-themed jerseys, along with lavender-taped sticks used by Blues players during warmups. Fans can bid in-person at the game, by texting "blues" to 76278, or at blues.givesmart.com.

During the game, the Blues will honor and recognize the impact cancer has had on the local community through a variety of in-game elements. This includes the annual cellphone light prior to the National Anthem for ‘Spread Ari’s Light’, inviting patients from Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to sing the anthem and announce the starting lineup and celebratory bell ringings.

Fans can fill out "I Fight For..." cards around the concourse near Portals 1, 6, 12 and 15 on the Plaza level and Portals 31, 40 and 48 on the Mezzanine level. Fans will then be asked to display their signs in a special moment of recognition during the game.

Additionally, to help support the cause, Blues staff volunteered at American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge this month. Louie was joined by team employees to serve dinner to and lead games for the patients. To learn more about Hope Lodge, visit their website.

Fans can purchase tickets for Hockey Fights Cancer Night as the Blues take on the Sharks for the final time this season.