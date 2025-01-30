Preview: Blues at Avalanche

When: Friday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. CT

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, CO

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (23-24-4) are embarking on an important two-game Central Division road trip, beginning with the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night.

On Monday, the Blues fell 5-2 to the Vancouver Canucks for their third straight loss. Dylan Holloway and Colton Parayko found the back of the net for the Blues, with Parayko’s goal marking a new career-high of 11.

Following the game, Holloway delivered a crucial message to the fans while the team is navigating a difficult stretch of games.

“I think the saying goes, ‘You can’t get too high, you can’t get too low,’ and I think right now we’re dealing through a little adversity,” Holloway said. “And we've just got to keep our heads up and we’ve got to keep grinding and keep playing the way we can play because we’re a good hockey team.”

The Blues made multiple roster transactions this week, including a trade on Monday that sent defenseman Scott Perunovich to the New York Islanders in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick in 2026. Additionally, on Thursday, the Blues placed forward Brandon Saad on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination. In 43 games this season, Saad had 16 points (seven goals, nine assists).

The Blues now look to begin a climb back up into the Wild Card race as they face the Avalanche for the first time this season.

AVALANCHE The Colorado Avalanche (29-21-2) enter Friday night holding the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with 60 points.

Although the Avalanche are in a favorable playoff position, they have struggled in their last five games, winning just once and posting a 1-3-1 record. Most recently they are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Islanders. In the last five games, the Avalanche have conceded 18 total goals, 10 of which have been given up in the third period.

The Avalanche have made a handful of roster moves throughout the season, including an in-season blockbuster just last week as they traded star forward Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes. Rantanen was second on the Avalanche this season in points with 64 (25 goals, 39 assists). In 620 career games with Colorado, he posted 682 points (287 goals, 395 assists).

In exchange for Rantanen, Colorado acquired Hurricanes forwards Martin Necas and Jack Drury, along with two draft picks. Necas led the Hurricanes this season with 55 points (16 goals, 39 assists) in 49 games. In three games with the Avalanche, Necas has recorded four assists; his 59 total points this season ranks second on his new team. Drury has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 42 games this year, but has two goals in three games with Colorado.

Colorado also previously acquired goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood and signed him to a five-year contract extension. In 17 games with the Avalanche, Blackwood is 10-5-2 with a 2.28 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.

The Avalanche have reached the playoffs in each of the past seven seasons. Last season, they lost in the Conference Semifinals in six games to the Dallas Stars.