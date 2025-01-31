Projected Lineup: Jan. 31 at Colorado

texier_alexandre
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Earlier in the week, when Brandon Saad was placed on waivers, St. Louis Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong indicated he didn’t have any plans to recall a forward from the Springfield Thunderbirds to take his spot.

Instead, he said he wants to see Alexandre Texier get more of an opportunity.

“Our pro scouts saw something in Texier and now I’d like to see what they saw and give him an opportunity,” Armstrong said. “If I want to see Texier play, the less options the coach has [with call-ups from Springfield], the more likely he’s going to play.”

Texier has been a healthy scratch for eight of his last nine games. This season, he has contributed three goals and five assists in 24 games.

On Friday morning, Texier was skating on the first line alongside Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich, so he will certainly get a good opportunity when the Blues begin a two-game road trip against the Colorado Avalanche (8 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

“Play with pace, play with purpose, make plays and stay connected with the other two,” Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said of what he’d like to see from Texier on the first line.

With Saad no longer in the organization, Montgomery has some line shuffling to do.

Based on the morning skate, expect Nathan Walker to center the third line with Jake Neighbours and Zack Bolduc, while Radek Faksa appears to be centering Alexey Toropchenko and Mathieu Joseph.

Joel Hofer looks likely to get the start against the Avalanche.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Alexandre Texier - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours - Nathan Walker - Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Mathieu Joseph

Defense

Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter - Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Joel Hofer

Related Content

Preview: Blues at Avalanche

News Feed

Preview: Blues at Avalanche

Puck Cancer Second Shift Alumni game set for April 4

Saad to be placed on unconditional waivers for purpose of contract termination

Garland scores twice, Canucks defeat Blues

Blues acquire 5th-round pick from NY Islanders for Perunovich

DeSmith makes 33 saves, Stars shut out Blues

Stone, Golden Knights hold off Blues to end 4-game skid

Blues recover to defeat Golden Knights in shootout 

Keller has goal, 3 assists for Utah Hockey Club in win against Blues

Schenn scores twice, Blues defeat Flames

Neighbours launches new hat line with STL Authentics

18th annual Blues Blood Drive set for Jan. 21

Faksa breaks tie in 3rd, Blues edge Flames

Blue Jackets hold off Blues, get 4th straight win

Stenberg transferred to Springfield Thunderbirds

Blues score 4 straight in 1st, pull away from Ducks

Blues, Ducks celebrate Fowler’s 1,000th game with special ceremony

Blues announce transfer of ownership stake within Taylor family