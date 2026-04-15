Snuggerud has 4 points, Blues score 5 straight goals to rally past Penguins

Dylan Holloway had two goals and an assist, Logan Mailloux had a goal and an assist, while Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours each tallied two assists for the Blues (36-33-12), who have won three straight, including a 6-3 win against the Minnesota Wild on Monday. Jordan Binnington made 18 saves and had an assist.

“Our first period was very sloppy. Our puck play was close to horrendous,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “We didn’t do a lot of favors for our goaltender. ... I grabbed Robert Thomas (at the end of the first) and I said, ‘You guys have the room.’ I said, ‘I’m not coming in. You guys know how to play the right way. Why don’t you guys discuss what we’ve got to do, anything different, to get back in this game.’ And the second period was much better for us. We outshot them 16-6, I believe, and we scored those goals. We carried that into the third, we got a couple goals and we got a little sloppy again. It seems to be the kind of games we’re getting right now.

"Everybody who’s made the playoffs is in, and those teams that haven’t are out. There’s a lot of call-ups being played for the teams that have made the playoffs, and there’s a lot of the young kids probably playing for a lot of the teams that are not in the playoffs.”