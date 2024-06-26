2024 NHL Draft: Five Names to Watch

Analysts assess potential options at Pick 16

5-names-16x9
By Andrew Pek
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues, barring a trade, will begin their nine-pick slate at the 2024 NHL Draft with the 16th overall selection. Taking Zack Bolduc No. 17 overall in 2021 and Dalibor Dvorsky No. 10 overall in 2023, Doug Armstrong now has his third Top-20 pick in the last four years. Armed with an asset of that caliber, he will have a wide range of players to choose from across the North American and European prospect pools.

This year's class is highlighted at the top by Boston University freshman Macklin Celebrini, who many scouts consider the "unquestioned best player available in the draft." The 6-foot forward put up 64 points in 38 games as the single youngest player in the NCAA and became the youngest-ever winner of the Hobey Baker Award. Fans and analysts alike would be surprised if the San Jose Sharks don't call Celebrini's name first overall on Friday night.

Below are some prospects projected to and around the 16th pick by various national media outlets, including scouting notes from NHL.com Mock Drafts by Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale \- one written just after the Draft Lottery and one written after the Scouting Combine.

Additional scouting notes available on EliteProspects

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, RW, Sweden

"The Blues go back to Sweden after taking three first-round picks from the country at the 2023 draft. Brandsegg-Nygard is a very good skater who is strong on the forecheck and can produce offensive chances from between the dots low in the offensive zone. He would be the first player born in Norway to be selected in the first round of the NHL draft." - Kimelman

"Brandsegg-Nygard (6-1, 198) plays in Allsvenskan, Sweden's second division, and is a hard-working two-way player with good first-step quickness, decision-making and vision. The 18-year-old had 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 41 regular-season games, and 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 12 playoff games. He also tied for the Norway lead with five points (three goals, two assists), and averaged 17:22 of ice time in five games at the 2024 WJC." - Morreale

Elite Prospects pitches Brandsegg-Nygard as "A modern power forward with projectable physical tools across the board; the best forechecker in the entire draft who has a direct path to a middle-six role in the NHL." Scouts praise his competitiveness and physicality, comparing his shot and overall profile to Colorado's Artturi Lehkonen.

Brandsegg-Nygard enters the draft ranked No. 5 among International skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Michael Hage, C, USHL

"Hage (6-foot, 187) plays with a physical edge and impressed with his ability to take over games late in the season. He was fourth in the United States Hockey League with 75 points (34 goals, 42 assists) in 54 games, including 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in his final 14." - Kimelman

"He's considered a two-way player with a lot of creativity. After finishing fourth in the USHL in points and sixth in goals, he had four points (two goals, two assists) in two USHL playoff games. Hage is the type of player that drives a team into position when they need it with his ability to generate chances." - Morreale

Scouts credit Hage with a strong improvement over the course of his USHL season. Drawing comparisons to Philadelphia's Morgan Frost and even Robert Thomas, Hage is seen as a dynamic athlete with good puck skills and playmaking instincts.

Hage enters the draft ranked No. 10 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting

Cole Eiserman, LW, USNTDP

"Eiserman has the best shot in the draft, scoring 58 goals in 57 games this season and his 127 goals are the most by any player in USA Hockey National Team Development Program history. But is he just a sensational shot? Scouts seem to be torn on that issue. Some believe he can round out his game, develop his offensive instincts and become more of a threat as a playmaker. He'll play at least one season at Boston University trying to expand his game. If he can, Eiserman (6-foot, 195) has the chance to be one of the top players in the 2024 draft class." - Kimelman

"He doesn't shy from utilizing his shot, that big asset, every shift from anywhere in the offensive end. The 17-year-old, who played two seasons with Celebrini at Shattuck-St. Mary's Prep in Minnesota, led the NTDP Under-18 team in goals and power-play goals (25) this season." - Morreale

Eiserman's draft appeal begins and ends with his powerful shot. Setting records at the USNTDP and the U18 World Championships, the 6-foot forward rounds out his elite shot with physical intensity while continuing to develop his two-way game.

Eiserman enters the draft ranked No. 12 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Carter Yakemchuk, D, WHL

"Yakemchuk led WHL defensemen with 30 goals this season and his poise with the puck and skating allows him to find holes to create plays in the offensive zone. And at 6-3, 201 pounds, the right-handed shot has NHL-ready size." - Kimelman

"(Yakemchuk) is positionally sound, knows where to go to make himself available, has an advantageous reach and is good in battles along the boards. He was fifth among WHL defensemen with 71 points (30 goals, 41 assists) in 66 regular-season games and a finalist for 2024 WHL defenseman of the year." - Morreale

Elite Prospects describes Yakemchuk as "A hard-shooting blue-liner with special handling skill and a physical presence, but must develop his mobility and details." His 6-foot-3 frame puts him at an advantage given the level and volume of puck handling skill he reportedly demonstrates, drawing comparisons to Brent Burns and Edmonton's Evan Bouchard.

Yakemchuk enters the draft ranked No. 11 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Stian Solberg, D, Norway

"Solberg (6-2, 206) opened eyes with his top-end skating and poise in all areas of the game in Norway's top league and at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, where the 18-year-old had three points (two goals, one assist) while leading Norway with an average ice time of 22:44 in seven games. He would be the first player born in Norway to be selected in the first round of the NHL draft." - Kimelman

"Solberg had a strong second half to his season and finished with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 42 regular-season games and nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 17 playoff games in the top men's league in Norway. He is expected to play for Farjestad in the Swedish Hockey League next season." - Morreale

Scouts praise Solberg's physicality above all else, crediting his hard hits and compete levels driving him to be one of the top defensive defenseman in the class.

Solberg enters the draft ranked No. 20 among International skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Armed with multiple second-round and third-round pick in addition to No. 16, Armstrong may have the assets necessary to trade up if they target a prospect who would not be available at the 16th pick. He and his team will be assessing all of their options in the days coming before the draft begins.

The 2024 NHL Draft will take place from June 28-29, televised on ESPN and ESPN+. Fans can browse draft pick information and more content on stlouisblues.com/draft.

