2024 NHL Draft: Five Names to Watch

The St. Louis Blues, barring a trade, will begin their nine-pick slate at the 2024 NHL Draft with the 16th overall selection. Taking Zack Bolduc No. 17 overall in 2021 and Dalibor Dvorsky No. 10 overall in 2023, Doug Armstrong now has his third Top-20 pick in the last four years. Armed with an asset of that caliber, he will have a wide range of players to choose from across the North American and European prospect pools.

This year's class is highlighted at the top by Boston University freshman Macklin Celebrini, who many scouts consider the "unquestioned best player available in the draft." The 6-foot forward put up 64 points in 38 games as the single youngest player in the NCAA and became the youngest-ever winner of the Hobey Baker Award. Fans and analysts alike would be surprised if the San Jose Sharks don't call Celebrini's name first overall on Friday night.

Below are some prospects projected to and around the 16th pick by various national media outlets, including scouting notes from NHL.com Mock Drafts by Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale \- one written just after the Draft Lottery and one written after the Scouting Combine.

