Mock 2024 NHL Draft: Opinions vary after Celebrini, Levshunov taken with 1st 2 picks

2nd set of NHL.com predictions debate opening round coming off Scouting Combine

By NHL.com
Following the NHL Scouting Combine, which ended Saturday, NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman and senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale make their predictions for how the first round of the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft could turn out. For full coverage, visit NHL.com/draft.

Macklin Celebrini, the 17-year-old center from Boston University, being chosen by the San Jose Sharks in the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft seems to be the closest thing to a guarantee.

NHL.com writers Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale also believe the Chicago Blackhawks will select Michigan State defenseman Artyom Levshunov with the No. 2 pick.

But starting with the Anaheim Ducks and the No. 3 selection, their opinions vary widely.

The first round of the 2024 draft will be held at Sphere in Las Vegas on June 28 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), and rounds 2-7 are on June 29 (11:30 ET; ESPN+, NHLN, SN, SN1).

The 16 teams that missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs took part in the NHL Draft Lottery on May 7, with the Sharks winning the No. 1 pick and the Blackhawks No. 2. The remaining teams were ordered based on the regular-season NHL standings.

The 12 teams that lost in the first two rounds of the playoffs were slotted into picks 17-28. Teams that did not win their division were placed in inverse order of regular-season standings points, followed by the one division winner that lost, the Vancouver Canucks.

The No. 29 pick went to the Dallas Stars, the team that lost in the conference finals with the fewest regular-season points, and No. 30 went to the New York Rangers, the other team that lost in the conference finals.

Pick No. 31 will go to the team that loses the Stanley Cup Final, and No. 32 will go to the Stanley Cup champion. The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers will play Game 2 of the Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC). The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series 1-0.

For this exercise, the No. 31 pick was given to the Oilers, who had fewer points in the regular season; the Ducks own it through the trade for forwards Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick on March 6. No. 32 went to the Panthers; the pick belongs to the Philadelphia Flyers from the trade of forward Claude Giroux on March 19, 2022.

1. San Jose Sharks

Kimelman -- Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University (NCAA): The unquestioned best player available in the draft, Celebrini (6-foot, 197 pounds) is also one of its hardest workers. Sharks general manager Mike Grier already has raved about Celebrini's work ethic in practice and games. The youngest player in NCAA hockey, Celebrini dominated the competition with 64 points (32 goals, 32 assists) in 38 games.

Morreale -- Macklin Celebrini: He was flawless in his draft-eligible season and is a franchise talent in the making. He the youngest player in NCAA Division I men's hockey this season and the youngest to win the Hobey Baker Award, presented annually to recognize the top NCAA men's hockey player. Celebrini will be a major building block for a team in need of high-end, two-way talent, especially at the center position.

2. Chicago Blackhawks

Kimelman -- Artyom Levshunov, D, Michigan State (NCAA): After selecting a franchise-altering center in Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, the Blackhawks now can focus on finding a game-changer on defense. After Celebrini, Levshunov might be the most NHL-ready player in the 2024 draft with the size (6-2, 205) and skill set that helped him have 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 38 games as a college freshman.

Morreale -- Artyom Levshunov: The Belarus-born right-handed shot was the third-youngest player in men's college hockey and ranked second among NCAA freshman defensemen and tied for 10th among all defensemen in scoring. The Blackhawks need a future pillar on defense and Levshunov fits that bill.

3. Anaheim Ducks

Kimelman -- Anton Silayev, D, Nizhny Novgorod (RUS): The left-shot defenseman is one of the most intriguing players in the draft because of his size (6-7, 211) and developing offensive side of his game. The Ducks have stockpiled young offensive-minded defensemen, among them Tristan Luneau, Olen Zellweger and Pavel Mintyukov. Silayev, 18, has the potential to be a tremendous complementary piece on a top defense pair.

Morreale -- Ivan Demidov, RW, SKA St. Petersburg Jr. (RUS-JR): The 18-year-old left-handed shot is one of the most naturally skilled players in this draft class. He possesses smarts and adapts well in stride. He had 60 points (23 goals, 37 assists) in 30 regular-season games and 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 17 playoff games in Russia's junior league.

4. Columbus Blue Jackets

Kimelman -- Cayden Lindstrom, C, Medicine Hat (WHL): It was a bit of a lost season for Lindstrom, mostly because of a back injury that sidelined him for the second half of the regular season, but he still scored 27 goals in 32 games, and the 18-year-old already is back on the ice training for next season after returning to play four games during the Western Hockey League playoffs. After taking Adam Fantilli (6-2, 194) with the No. 3 pick of the 2023 draft, the addition of Lindstrom (6-3, 213) would create a physically imposing 1-2 punch at center in the near future.

Morreale -- Anton Silayev: He had 11 points (three goals, eight assists), 74 blocked shots and led Torpedo with 98 hits in 63 Kontinental Hockey League games. Silayev, who turned 18 on April 11, more than a month after his final game (March 9), had the most points by an under-18 player in KHL history, topping Vladimir Tarasenko's 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in 38 games for Novosibirsk in 2008-09.

5. Montreal Canadiens

Kimelman -- Ivan Demidov: The 18-year-old dominated Russia's junior league, showcasing his dynamic offensive skill set and outstanding skating, and he'll likely get the chance next season to test those skills in the KHL. Demidov is under contract with SKA St. Petersburg through the 2024-25 season, so a little patience could be met with a great reward for the Canadiens.

Morreale -- Cayden Lindstrom: He remains a top forward option in this draft despite missing 36 regular-season games because of injuries to his back and hand. He had 46 points (27 goals, 19 assists) in 32 games prior to getting injured and had two points (one goal, one assist) and 17 shots on goal in four WHL playoff games.

6. Utah

Kimelman -- Sam Dickinson, D, London (OHL): His high hockey IQ helps him pick his spots for when to jump into the play in the offensive zone or use his great puck-moving ability to find a teammate to spark the rush. The 18-year-old is poised and controlled even when the game gets charged up. Utah has done a good job building a plus-size defense corps with Dmitry Simashev (6-4, 198), the No. 6 pick of the 2023 draft, and Maveric Lamoureux (6-6, 196), the No. 29 pick of the 2022 NHL Draft. Dickinson (6-3, 203) would fit nicely with that group.

Morreale -- Zeev Buium, D, University of Denver (NCAA): The second-youngest player in men's college hockey, Buium (6-foot, 186) led NCAA defensemen and was fifth among freshmen with 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists) in 42 games and helped Denver win the NCAA championship. The 18-year-old had five points (three goals, two assists) and was a tournament-best plus-11 in seven games to help the United States win the gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

7. Ottawa Senators

Kimelman -- Zeev Buium: With their first pick in the first round since 2021, the Senators could opt for Buium, who has a smooth, poised approach to go with his maturity, outstanding skill set and high-end athleticism. The left-handed shot is a fantastic skater who showed no panic in his game against older competition or on big stages in the NCAA Tournament and at the 2024 WJC.

Morreale -- Sam Dickinson: A powerful and elusive skater capable of playing big minutes and producing offensively, Dickinson was the quarterback on London's power play and had 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) with the man-advantage. He finished second in on-ice testing at the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on Jan. 23, placing first in 30-meter forward skate with puck and 30-meter backwards skate with puck, and second in transition ability.

8. Seattle Kraken

Kimelman -- Zayne Parekh, D, Saginaw (OHL): Parekh (6-foot, 178) is an offensive force that led Ontario Hockey League defensemen with 96 points (33 goals, 63 assists) in 66 games and was voted the top defenseman in the Canadian Hockey League. The 18-year-old has earned comparisons to Erik Karlsson of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Questions surround his defensive play, but Parekh is driven to get stronger and improve. For someone graduated high school at 16, there's no question he knows how to put in the work.

Morreale -- Zayne Parekh: He set Saginaw records for goals and points by a defenseman this season and helped Saginaw win the Memorial Cup. The right-handed shot also had 34 power-play points (10 goals, 24 assists) and scored two short-handed goals. Parekh scored 21 goals as a rookie last season, the most by a 16-year-old defenseman in OHL history.

9. Calgary Flames

Kimelman -- Berkley Catton, C, Spokane (WHL): Catton (5-10, 175) has pull-away speed with a top-end offensive skill set and was fourth in the WHL with 116 points (54 goals, 62 assists) in 68 games this season. The Flames have done well to get younger and more athletic with forwards Connor Zary and Matt Coronato taking larger roles in Calgary, and Jakob Pelletier and Samuel Honzek, the No. 16 pick of the 2023 draft, not far behind them. Catton, 18, could be the best and most skilled of the bunch if he is the pick.

Morreale -- Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna (WHL): The 17-year-old son of Hockey Hall of Fame forward Jarome Iginla is a dynamic offensive talent with speed, quickness and natural instincts you can't teach. Iginla (6-foot, 191) led Kelowna with 47 goals and was second with 84 points and 11 power-play goals in 64 regular-season games. He also had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in seven games for gold medal-winning Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.

10. New Jersey Devils

Kimelman -- Konsta Helenius, C, Jukurit (FIN): Helenius blends his high-end offensive skills with a strength on the puck that you might not expect from a player his size (5-11, 189). The 18-year-old profiles as a good mix of Jack Hughes' offensive ability with Nico Hischier's determination and competitiveness. And he's already shown he can make an impact playing with and against older competition, finishing with 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 51 games in Liiga, the top professional league in Finland.

Morreale -- Berkly Catton: He plays a hard-driving game, is relentless in puck pursuit and has a compete level too good to ignore. Catton became the third WHL draft-eligible skater since 2000 to top 115 points in a season, joining Bedard (143 points in 2022-23) and Nic Petan (120 in 2012-13). Catton also won 53.4 percent of his face-offs (724-for-1,355), led the WHL with seven short-handed goals and was third for Spokane with 30 power-play points (13 goals, 17 assists).

11. Buffalo Sabres

Kimelman -- Carter Yakemchuk, D, Calgary (WHL): Yakemchuk led WHL defensemen with 30 goals this season and his poise with the puck and his skating allows him to find holes to create plays in the offensive zone. And at 6-3, 202 pounds, the 18-year-old right-handed shot has NHL-ready size. The Sabres have done well finding young forward prospects that could be future building blocks. Yakemchuk would give them a big one on the back end who eventually could play with an already solid defense corps of Owen Power, Rasmus Dahlin and Bowen Byram.

Morreale -- Konsta Helenius: He is skilled, quick and offers a high compete level. The right-handed shot scored five power-play goals, won 50.2 percent of his face-offs and averaged 16:57 of ice time in 51 games for Jukurit in Liiga, Finland's top professional men's league.

12. Philadelphia Flyers

Kimelman -- Tij Iginla: The Flyers need to find more skill, especially at center, after trading forward Cutter Gauthier, the No. 5 pick of the 2022 draft, to the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Jamie Drysdale on Jan. 8. Iginla checks both boxes. He might not have the dynamic skill that pulls people out of their seats, but his playmaking ability, vision and hockey sense make him a special player.

Morreale -- Carter Yakemchuk: He is positionally sound, knows where to go to make himself available, has an advantageous reach and is good in battles along the boards. He was fifth among WHL defensemen with 71 points (30 goals, 41 assists) in 66 regular-season games and a finalist for 2024 WHL defenseman of the year.

13. Minnesota Wild

Kimelman -- Stian Solberg, D, Valerenga (NOR): Getting younger on defense is something the Wild need to consider, and Solberg (6-2, 206) opened eyes with his top-end skating and poise in all areas of the game in Norway's top league and at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, where the 18-year-old had three points (two goals, one assist) while leading Norway with an average ice time of 22:44 in seven games. He would be the first player born in Norway to be selected in the first round of the NHL draft.

Morreale -- Adam Jiricek, D, Plzen (CZREP): Jiricek (6-2, 178) sustained a season-ending injury to his right knee while playing for Czechia in the first game of the 2024 WJC on Dec. 26. The 17-year-old right-handed shot had one assist in 19 games in Czech Extraliga, the nation's top professional league, and is the younger brother of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Jiricek.

14. San Jose Sharks (from Pittsburgh Penguins)

Kimelman -- Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa (OHL): After selecting a dynamic center in Celebrini, the Sharks find a big, skilled future option on the wing for him. Sennecke (6-3, 182) is a strong skater and knows how to pull pucks out of traffic and make plays in tight. It will take time for the 18-year-old to fill out his frame, but Sennecke can add to a growing group of high-skill Sharks forward prospects with William Eklund, Quentin Musty and Filip Bystedt.

Morreale -- Cole Eiserman, LW, USA U-18 (USHL): Eiserman (6-foot, 197) possesses one of the best shots of any player in the draft class and can utilize that big asset every shift from anywhere in the offensive end. The 17-year-old, who played two seasons with Celebrini at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Minnesota, led USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team with 58 goals and 25 power-play goals in 57 games.

15. Detroit Red Wings

Kimelman -- Michael Hage, C, Chicago (USHL): Hage (6-foot, 188) plays with a physical edge and impressed with his ability to take over games late in the season. The 18-year-old was fourth in the United States Hockey League with 75 points (34 goals, 42 assists) in 54 games, including 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in his final 14. The Red Wings would be able to keep a close eye on Hage's development when he starts at the University of Michigan in the fall.

Morreale -- Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, RW, Mora (SWE-2): Born in Norway, Brandsegg-Nygard (6-1, 207) plays in Allsvenskan, Sweden's second division, and is a hard-working two-way player with good first-step quickness, decision-making and vision. The 18-year-old had 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 41 regular-season games and 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 12 playoff games. He also had five points (three goals, two assists), and averaged 17:22 of ice time in five games for Norway at the 2024 WJC.

16. St. Louis Blues

Kimelman -- Michael Brandsegg-Nygard: The Blues go back to Sweden after taking three first-round picks from the country at the 2023 draft (forward Dalibor Dvorsky, No. 10; forward Otto Stenberg, No. 25; defenseman Theo Lindstein, No. 29). Brandsegg-Nygard is a very good skater who is strong on the forecheck and can produce offensive chances from between the dots low in the offensive zone. He led Norway with three goals in seven games at the World Championship.

Morreale -- Beckett Sennecke: He has a nice combination of size and strength, brings a heavy shot, plays a 200-foot game and has a solid work ethic. The right-handed shot had 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists), seven power-play goals and was tied for eighth in the OHL with seven game-winning goals. He tied for fourth with 10 goals in 16 games during the playoffs.

17. Washington Capitals

Kimelman -- Cole Eiserman: He has the best shot in the draft, scoring 58 goals in 57 games this season, and his 127 goals are the most by any player in NTDP history. But is he just a sensational shot? Scouts seem to be torn on that issue. Some believe he can become more of a threat as a playmaker and be more reliable defensively. He'll spend at least one season at Boston University trying to expand his game. If he can, Eiserman has the chance to be one of the top players in the draft class.

Morreale -- Michael Hage: He is considered a two-way player with a lot of creativity. Hage led Chicago in scoring during the regular season and had four points (two goals, two assists) in two USHL playoff games. It was a big return for Hage, who played 13 games last season after missing six months recovering from a shoulder injury sustained on his first day of training camp. He's the type of player that drives a team into position when they need it, generating chances.

18. Chicago Blackhawks (from New York Islanders)

Kimelman -- Sacha Boisvert, C, Muskegon (USHL): Scouts like the way the 18-year-old improved his skating as the season went on, further improving his 200-foot game. With Bedard, Oliver Moore (2023, No. 19) and Frank Nazar (2022, No. 13) the Blackhawks have stockpiled high-skill centers. Boisvert (6-2, 183) brings a bit more size and a 200-foot game to go along with the skill that saw him total 68 points (36 goals, 32 assists) in 61 games this season.

Morreale -- Igor Chernyshov, LW, Dynamo Moscow (RUS): Chernyshov (6-2, 192) had four points (three goals, one assist) in 34 KHL games, and 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) in 22 games with Dynamo in Russia's junior league. The 18-year-old right-handed shot, who thrives on his off wing, has the look of a playmaking wing or center with power-forward potential at the next level.

19. Vegas Golden Knights

Kimelman -- Trevor Connelly, LW, Tri-City (USHL): Connelly was second in the USHL with 78 points (31 goals, 47 assists) in 52 games, and had nine points (four goals, five assists) in seven games to help the United States win silver at the World Under-18s. Connelly (6-1, 160) has game-breaking talent, but there are questions about his on- and off-ice maturity that need to be answered by whatever team selects him. That includes a game misconduct for an illegal check to the head in the third period of the gold-medal game at the U-18s that led to three Canada power-play goals, and a 3-2 United States lead becoming a 6-4 loss. The 18-year-old is committed to Providence College.

Morreale -- Stian Solberg: The Golden Knights need to start thinking about future replacements for veteran defensemen Alec Martinez, Brayden McNabb and Alex Pietrangelo. Solberg had a strong second half to his season and finished with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 42 regular-season games and nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 17 playoff games in the top men's league in Norway. He is expected to play for Farjestad in the Swedish Hockey League next season.

20. New York Islanders (from Tampa Bay Lightning via Chicago Blackhawks)

Kimelman -- Jett Luchanko, C, Guelph (OHL): Luchanko (5-11, 187) is an explosive skater who can contribute on the power play and penalty kill. When injuries and graduations to pro hockey forced the 17-year-old into a larger role this season, Luchanko responded with a team-high 74 points (20 goals, 54 assists) in 68 games; he had 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 46 games last season. With Bo Horvat, 29, Brock Nelson, 32, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau, 31, expected to be the Islanders' top three centers next season, finding youth and athleticism at the position could be the best direction here.

Morreale -- Emil Hemming, RW, TPS (FIN): A natural sniper with a good physical presence, Hemming (6-1, 205) plays a power forward-type game. The 17-year-old right-handed shot is strong on his skates and difficult to contain down low. He had 11 points (seven goals, four assists) and averaged 10:04 of ice time in 40 games in his first season in Liiga, and had two assists, eight shots on goal and averaged 8:45 of ice time in seven games for Finland at the 2024 WJC.

21. Los Angeles Kings

Kimelman -- Terik Parascak, RW, Prince George (WHL): Parascak's hockey sense is his best attribute and a big reason he was able to lead WHL rookies with 105 points (43 goals, 62 assists) in 68 games despite not having not having overwhelming size (6-1, 179) or speed. He's fearless in traffic and was able to produce from the slot. All the elements of his game that are good now only will get better as the 18-year-old continues to develop physically.

Morreale -- Jett Luchanko: The right-handed shot, is smart and tenacious on pucks, and had 33 power-play points (30 assists) in 68 games. He can play center or wing and finished among the top five in six of 10 on-ice categories at the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in January, placing first in reaction with puck and second in transition ability with puck.

22. Nashville Predators

Kimelman -- Adam Jiricek: The Predators have made no secrets about size on defense being a need and Jiricek supplies that to go along with a high skill set and a right-handed shot. Jiricek, who turns 18 the first night of the draft, only played 19 games in the top league in the Czech Republic because of a knee injury, but is expected to be healthy for the start of next season, when he should be able to again show his strong skating and an offensive game that projects to get better as he adjusts to playing a full season in the top men's league.

Morreale -- Liam Greentree, RW, Windsor (OHL): Greentree (6-3, 215), Windsor's captain, led the Spitfires in goals (36), assists (54), points (90) and power-play goals (11) in 64 games. The 18-year-old left-handed shot can protect the puck, goes hard to the net and is very nimble and creative for a player his size. He had four points (two goals, two assists) in seven games to help Canada win the gold medal at the World Under-18s.

23. Toronto Maple Leafs

Kimelman -- Charlie Elick, D, Brandon (WHL): Elick (6-3, 202) is the kind of defenseman the Maple Leafs could be looking for: a big, physical right-handed shot who is considered an excellent skater with a good shot he was able to consistently get on net from the blue line. The Maple Leafs haven't drafted a defenseman in the first round since Rasmus Sandin in 2018, but Elick could be the player to change that.

Morreale -- Sacha Boisvert: Big, strong, and ultra-competitive, Boisvert was born in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, and is expected to further his development at the University of North Dakota next season, where he would become the first Quebec-born player with the program. He takes pride in his two-way game and success on face-offs and was fifth in the USHL with 36 goals in 61 games.

24. Colorado Avalanche

Kimelman -- Ivan Chernyshov: The Avalanche will have to be patient to get Chernyshov to North America, but the reward could be worth it for a big, skilled forward who already has shown an ability to use his body to attack the net and produce as an 18-year-old in the KHL.

Morreale -- Trevor Connelly: His game is predicated on speed, skill, vision and compete and he's too good to pass up at this point in the draft. He averaged 1.50 points in 52 games, first in the USHL among players with at least 30 games.

25. Ottawa Senators (from Boston Bruins, via Detroit Red Wings)

Kimelman -- Egor Surin, C, Yaroslavl Jr. (RUS-JR): After taking a defenseman with their first pick, the Senators could opt for Surin (6-1, 192), who is well-regarded for his skating, work ethic and compete level, and was third in scoring in Russia's junior league during the playoffs with 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 19 games.

Morreale -- Terik Parascak: He really opened eyes this season to become a blue-chip prospect, contributing on the power play and penalty kill because of his speed, vision, and intelligence on the ice. He led WHL rookies with 43 goals and four short-handed goals and tied for the lead with 12 power-play goals in 68 games. He maintained a high level of play all season and proved he deserved to be in the conversation among other top-end talent this season.

26. Montreal Canadiens (from Winnipeg Jets)

Kimelman -- Liam Greentree: He has NHL-ready size and showed a high level of maturity as captain and leading scorer on a Windsor team that finished 19th among 20 teams in the OHL. As one NHL scout said, "I think he's a beast right now. Imagine him in two years."

Morreale -- Spencer Gill, D, Rimouski (QMJHL): Gill's consistency as a stable puck transporter from the back end with an improved defensive game was impressive during the second half of the season; some scouts have compared him to Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews. The 17-year-old right-handed shot (6-4, 186) had 46 points (12 goals, 34 assists) in 65 Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League games, and two assists in seven games for Canada at the World U-18s. Gill sees the ice well, finds options when pressured, and can transition effectively from his end. He'll need to increase his strength for the next level, but he offers tremendous upside.

27. Carolina Hurricanes

Kimelman -- Leo Sahlin Wallenius, D, Vaxjo Jr. (SWE-JR): The Hurricanes haven't drafted a defenseman earlier than the fourth round the past two years and haven't selected one in the first round since Jake Bean in 2016. But without a defenseman on the roster signed beyond the 2025-26 season, there's a need build prospect depth at the position. Sahlin Wallenius (6-0, 180) is a very good skater with great vision and puck movement skills. The 18-year-old had 42 points (11 goals, 31 assists) in 43 games in Sweden's junior league.

Morreale -- Cole Beaudoin, C, Barrie (OHL): The strong, left-handed shot is a well-conditioned athlete with fantastic compete and hockey sense. In other words, Beaudoin (6-2, 210) has the makeup of a player Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour certainly will appreciate. A responsible 200-foot player, the 18-year-old likely will play on the wing once he reaches the NHL. He had 62 points (28 goals, 34 assists) in 67 regular-season games, and five points (two goals, three assists) in six OHL playoff games.

28. Calgary Flames (from Vancouver Canucks)

Kimelman -- Aron Kiviharju, D, HIFK (FIN): Kiviharju began the season as a potential top-10 pick, but a dislocated left kneecap in October sidelined him until World U-18s in April. When healthy, Kiviharju (6-0, 184) is a strong skater who is poised and confident with the puck even as an 18-year-old playing in Liiga. The Flames could get a potential steal if Kiviharju is available at this spot.

Morreale -- Leo Sahlin Wallenius: He could turn out to be the best Sweden-born player in this draft class; his ceiling is that high. He's a smooth skater with high hockey IQ, can transition the puck well and has a playing style comparable to Red Wings defenseman prospect Axel Sandin-Pellikka, the No. 17 pick of the 2023 draft, according to NHL director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen.

29. Dallas Stars

Kimelman -- Sam O'Reilly, RW, London (OHL): O'Reilly (6-1, 184) is a very good skater who plays a competitive, 200-foot game and seemed to earn more ice time on a very talented London team as the season went on. The 18-year-old led OHL rookies during the playoffs with 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 16 games.

Morreale -- Julius Miettinen, C, Everett (WHL): Miettinen (6-3, 201) came to North America from his native Finland this season and had 67 points (31 goals, 36 assists) in 66 games. The 18-year-old led WHL rookies in face-off wins (585) and his favorite NHL team happens to be the Stars.

30. New York Rangers

Kimelman -- Cole Beaudoin: New York's top two centers, Mika Zibanejad, 31, and Vincent Trocheck, 30, remain productive players, but finding a center who could play on the top two lines in the future could be a focus here. Beaudoin is a fantastic athlete with a high-end compete level who patterns his game after Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner.

Morreale -- Charlie Elick: Born in Austria and moved to Calgary when he was 6 years old, Elick has good size and is a right-handed shot who competes and battles with consistency, makes good decisions and can transition effectively from his end. He had 27 points (four goals, 23 assists) in 65 WHL games this season, and three assists in seven games to help Canada win gold at the U-18 Worlds.

31. Anaheim Ducks (from Edmonton Oilers)

Kimelman -- Julius Miettinen: He flew up Central Scouting's rankings, from No. 49 in the midterm in January to No. 18 in the final release in April. He improved his skating as he adjusted to the pace of play in his first season in the WHL and was able to show a mean streak that allowed him to create space for himself around the net in the offensive zone. The Ducks have done well adding talented offensive players like Gauthier, Mason McTavish and Leo Carlsson. Miettinen projects to be a Wayne Simmonds-type who can use his size and strength to bang in loose pucks around the net.

Morreale -- Teddy Stiga, C, USA U-18 (USHL): Stiga (5-10, 178) might have been the most improved NTDP player from last season, when he played a fourth-line role on the U-17 team. This season he was effective in a top-six spot, finishing third on the team with 79 points (36 goals, 43 assists) in 61 games. He had 11 points (six goals, five assists) and tied for the tournament lead with a plus-15 in seven games for the United States at the U-18 Worlds. Stiga, who makes good decisions and is relentless on the puck, is often compared to Trocheck. He's headed to Boston College next season.

32. Philadelphia Flyers (from Florida Panthers)

Kimelman -- Eric Emery, D, USA U-18 (USHL): Emery (6-3, 183) impressed with his high-end athleticism during the NHL Scouting Combine, after already standing out with his smarts, skating and defensive ability. The 18-year-old right-handed shot likely won't be a big offensive contributor but should develop into a very good complement to a high-end offensive-minded defenseman.

Morreale -- Andrew Basha, LW, Medicine Hat (WHL): Basha (5-11, 187) has an unbelievable compete level with high-end puck skills, impressive skating and an ability to shake off and beat defenders. He's great on the forecheck, something the Flyers covet in their players. The Calgary native, who speaks fluent French, had 85 points (30 goals, 55 assists), 28 power-play points (10 goals) and two short-handed goals in 63 games.

