Neighbours, Blues edge Islanders in OT

Neighbours was driving the net on a 3-on-1 rush and redirected a saucer pass from Philip Broberg inside the left post past Ilya Sorokin.

"Just a great read by 'Hof,'" Neighbours said of goalie Joel Hofer. "He's so good at playing the puck, and obviously he saw we had numbers up the ice and made a great play to 'Broby.' I just tried to drive through that defenseman. I think [Brandon Saad] was off my back side there, and 'Broby' made a great read and laid one in there for me."

Hofer started the play with the puck on his stick after he received it back from Pavel Buchnevich as the Blues were making a change. Hofer then saw a chance to get the puck up ice quickly and sent a pass off the boards to Broberg.

"I just saw their guy was kind of poaching in a little bit and I saw 'Broby' kind of making his way to the [offensive zone]," Hofer said. "Just trying to bypass the forward was all I was trying to do."