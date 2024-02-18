Saros makes 35 saves, Predators defeat Blues

Saros was coming off a performance on Thursday in which he allowed four goals on 18 shots before being pulled following the first period in a 9-2 loss to the Dallas Stars.

"He was unbelievable. And he was really good Thursday," Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. "It could have been way uglier in that first period. He’s been really dialed in. We haven’t been giving him the help in front of him."

Ryan O'Reilly and Filip Forsberg each had a goal and an assist for Nashville (28-25-2), which had lost two straight and won for just the second time in seven games (2-4-1).

"This feels good," Brunette said. "We put in a complete 60-minute effort. We haven’t done that for a while. We’ve kind of lost that a little bit since the (All-Star) break. Tonight, this was what we want to look like. We can build on this. It’s one game."