MoDOT to close I-64 ramp to 14th Street through mid-March

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced on Feb. 20 that Exit 39A, the 14th St. exit ramp off I-64 eastbound, will be temporarily closed through mid-March for maintenance.

All fans who utilize the 14th Steet exit to attend Blues games or other events at Enterprise Center should plan to take an alternate route due to the closure.

Drivers can take Exit 39B on the left side of I-64 to 11th St, then turn left to access Enterprise Center via Clark Ave.

Alternatively, drivers can utilize the exits at Jefferson or 22nd St. to access Enterprise Center via Market St.

The St. Louis Police Department will be on-site for all home games and events to minimize delays and ease the flow of traffic.

The ramp is expected to re-open by March 15, weather permitting.

To view a map and directional options to Enterprise Center, click here.