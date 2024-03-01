MoDOT to close I-64 ramp to 14th Street through mid-March

MODOT ENT_CENTER
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced on Feb. 20 that Exit 39A, the 14th St. exit ramp off I-64 eastbound, will be temporarily closed through mid-March for maintenance.

All fans who utilize the 14th Steet exit to attend Blues games or other events at Enterprise Center should plan to take an alternate route due to the closure.

Drivers can take Exit 39B on the left side of I-64 to 11th St, then turn left to access Enterprise Center via Clark Ave.

Alternatively, drivers can utilize the exits at Jefferson or 22nd St. to access Enterprise Center via Market St.

The St. Louis Police Department will be on-site for all home games and events to minimize delays and ease the flow of traffic.

The ramp is expected to re-open by March 15, weather permitting.

To view a map and directional options to Enterprise Center, click here.

News Feed

Blues sign Ronan Moore to one-day contract

Blue Note Cup set for March 2-3

McDavid ends goal drought with OT winner, Oilers defeat Blues

Behind the Mask: Jordan Binnington the Gatekeeper

Projected Lineup: Feb. 28 at Edmonton

Armstrong joins The Hockey News Pre-Game Show

Preview: Blues at Oilers

Monahan has goal, assist, Jets defeat Blues for 4th straight win

Faulk activated from injured reserve

Blues Alumni face NHL Alumni and Celebrities in Puck Cancer Charity Game on April 5

Red Wings score 4 in 1st period, cruise past Blues

2017 Winter Classic jersey ranked No. 2 by The Athletic

Blues prospects featured on cover of The Hockey News

Blues score 3 in 32 seconds, shut out Islanders

Blues set franchise record with 3 goals in 32 seconds

Neighbours skates with North City Blues

Perunovich activated from injured reserve

Blues announce Pride Night activations vs. NY Islanders