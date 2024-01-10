Mathieu to receive True Blue Award at Blues Hall of Fame induction

susie_hof
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

The St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame committee announced today that former Blues executive Susie Mathieu will be honored with the first ever True Blue Award at the 2024 Blues Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by First Community.

The event will take place on Friday, Jan. 19, at 8 p.m. at the downtown Missouri Athletic Club (MAC).

The 2024 induction class will see former greats Pavol Demitra, Mike Liut, and Keith Tkachuk as the second group to enter the organization’s Hall of Fame.

Thanks to the recently announced broadcast partnership with KMOV, the ceremony will be carried live on channel 4.2 and Spectrum channel 186, as well as the Blues YouTube channel.

Mathieu was vice president of marketing and public relations for the Blues for 20 years from 1975 – 1995. Originally hired by the Salomon family, Mathieu holds the proud distinction of being the first woman ever hired as a public relations director of any professional team. She oversaw many departments such as marketing, public relations, media relations, community relations, and player relations. After her Blues career, Mathieu worked for the NHL and NHL Players Association, assisting with the World Cup of Hockey and consulting on the NHL’s involvement in the Winter Olympics.

The True Blue Award has been created to honor those individuals whose exceptional commitment to the St. Louis Blues has made a remarkable impact on the organization and contributed to its growth and success beyond the ice.

Learn more about the Blues Hall of Fame by visiting stlouisblues.com/halloffame.

Blues Hall of Fame reveals 2024 inductees

