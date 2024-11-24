Montgomery brings ‘full package’ as Blues coach, GM says

ST. LOUIS -- The first order of business for Jim Montgomery as coach of the St. Louis Blues after being hired Sunday is to fix a struggling offense.

The Blues (9-12-1) are 30th in the NHL in goals per game (2.36), 29th in shots per game (26.2) and 25th in power-play efficiency (16.7 percent). A 3-1 loss at the New York Islanders on Saturday marked the 13th time in 22 games they’ve scored two or fewer goals, and the seventh they’ve scored one or none.

Five days after he was fired by the Boston Bruins, Montgomery is back in the mix. He replaces Drew Bannister, who was fired by St. Louis on Sunday after 76 games (39-31-6).

"We scored a power-play goal last night, but you have to get your power play back up and running, at least at the NHL average point," general manager Doug Armstrong said Sunday. "That adds a half a goal a game, or a goal a game.

"I personally think that we have to play more in front of the net. I think we have to get pucks more to the net. That's 'Monty's’ job -- to find out how to tweak the offense to score goals. But doing a lot of scouting this year, I realized where a lot of goals are scored from, and I believe myself that we try and pass the puck into the net. To pass the puck into the net, it has to be perfect, and it's a game of not perfect, so I think we have to get more pucks at the net and have to go into harder areas and embrace what the reward is for the punishment of going into those areas.

“I think directing more pucks at the net and going into the harder areas is going to be important for any team to have success in today's NHL."

Montgomery, who was fired by Boston on Tuesday after an 8-9-3 start and signed a five-year contract with St. Louis, already has a leg up with some players on the roster; he was an assistant here under Craig Berube from 2020-22. Montgomery has also been coach of the Dallas Stars, serving the 2018-19 season and part of 2019-20, going 60-43-10 in 114 games. His NHL career record is 180-84-33 in 297 games.