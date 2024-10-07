Home Opener Rally set for Oct. 15 at Union Station

Hockey season is almost here.

To kick it off, fans are invited to join us for our Home Opener Rally at Union Station on Oct. 15 before the St. Louis Blues host the Minnesota Wild at 6:30 p.m.

Who: All Blues fans! You do NOT need a game ticket to get into the rally

What: A FREE pregame party to hype up fans for the Home Opener

When: Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Where: Union Station

Why: Because hockey is SO BACK

To get the home schedule started, there will be a plethora of special guests at the rally to excite fans, including broadcasters Bernie Federko and Joey Vitale. Additionally, there will be a live performance from Russo & Co, a Midwest country band performing covers and original songs.

For some additional pre-hockey fun, the Blues slapshot and bungee run inflatables will available. Plus, don't miss appearances from Louie and Blue Crew - plus Blues partners Jägermeister, BJC, Pepsi, Purina and 101 ESPN will be on site.

Once the rally is over, fans with game tickets can head to the Enterprise Center to snag the wall calendar giveaway courtesy of Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers. Everyone will want to be in their seats by 6:20 p.m. for the opening show, which promises to be a memorable one.

Tickets for the Home Opener are available online at ticketmaster.com.