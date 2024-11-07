Holloway a game-time decision for Thursday

holloway_gametimedecision
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Dylan Holloway will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Utah Hockey Club (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN) according to Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister.

Holloway was back on the ice for the morning skate on Thursday, just 48 hours after being taken to the hospital after a puck hit a nerve in his neck.

“Obviously it was a scary situation," Holloway said Wednesday. "From what I’ve been told, the puck hit the vagus nerve in my neck. As soon as I got hit, I knew something was a little off… As far as I’m concerned, I feel good. I feel pretty normal. I feel like I’m ready to go.”

Bannister said Holloway rode the bike and skated with no issue, but the team wants to see how he reacts throughout the day. If Holloway is unavailable, Kasperi Kapanen would take his spot in the lineup Thursday.

