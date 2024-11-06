Holloway feels good, hopes to play Thursday after injury scare

By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Dylan Holloway was back at Centene Community Ice Center on Wednesday morning, less than 15 hours from an injury scare that saw him carried on a stretcher and taken to the hospital after an errant puck hit him in the neck during Tuesday’s 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“I feel good today. I feel way better,” Holloway told reporters. “Obviously it was a scary situation. From what I’ve been told, the puck hit the vagus nerve in my neck. As soon as I got hit, I knew something was a little off but then I saw the 2-on-1, so I couldn’t pass up that opportunity. As soon as I got to the bench, I was feeling a little woozy. I don’t remember much from there until I was on the stretcher close to the ambulance.”

The game was stopped with 1:11 left in the first period as Holloway was attended to on the bench by Blues medical staff, including Head Athletic Trainer Ray Barile. He was later taken to the hospital for testing before being released around 11 p.m.

Holloway was told not to participate in strenuous activity for 24 hours, but is hoping to play on Thursday.

“As far as I’m concerned, I feel good,” he said. “I feel pretty normal. I feel like I’m ready to go.”

Holloway comments on injury scare from Nov. 5

