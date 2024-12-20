Franchise-record 9 Blues prospects to compete at World Juniors

Hockey's top prospects will gather in Ottawa from Dec. 26-Jan. 5 for the IIHF World Junior Championship, and the St. Louis Blues will be well-represented as the countries battle for gold.

The Blues have a franchise-record nine prospects named to their country's respective rosters for this year's tournament, highlighted by top draft picks Dalibor Dvorsky (SVK) and Adam Jiricek (CZE). They'll be joined by Adam Jecho (CZE), Ondrej Kos (CZE), Theo Lindstein (SWE), Juraj Pekarcik (SVK), Colin Ralph (USA), Jakub Stancl (CZE) and Otto Stenberg (SWE).

It is the most players from any one NHL organization at the 2025 World Juniors and beats the team's previous top record of seven, set last year. All nine prospects are part of the team's 2023 and 2024 draft classes, including four first-round picks (Dvorsky, Jiricek, Stenberg and Lindstein).

It will be the second time at the World Juniors for Dvorsky, Lindstein, Pekarcik, Stancl and Stenberg. Lindstein and Stenberg captured a silver medal in 2024, falling to Blues prospect Jimmy Snuggerud and Team USA in the gold medal game, while Stancl won bronze. The team's prospects combined for 44 total points in last year's tournament, 10 more than the next closest NHL team (Buffalo Sabres, 34).

Group stage games begin at 11 a.m. CT on Dec. 26, with the first matchup featuring Dvorsky and Pekarcik's Slovakia vs. Stenberg and Lindstein's Sweden.

Games will be broadcast on NHL Network.

Fans can follow along for stats, standings, schedules and additional content at stlouisblues.com/worldjuniors.