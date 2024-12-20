Franchise-record 9 Blues prospects to compete at World Juniors

Blues will have more prospects participating in World Junior Championship than any other NHL team

WJC
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Hockey's top prospects will gather in Ottawa from Dec. 26-Jan. 5 for the IIHF World Junior Championship, and the St. Louis Blues will be well-represented as the countries battle for gold.

The Blues have a franchise-record nine prospects named to their country's respective rosters for this year's tournament, highlighted by top draft picks Dalibor Dvorsky (SVK) and Adam Jiricek (CZE). They'll be joined by Adam Jecho (CZE), Ondrej Kos (CZE), Theo Lindstein (SWE), Juraj Pekarcik (SVK), Colin Ralph (USA), Jakub Stancl (CZE) and Otto Stenberg (SWE).

It is the most players from any one NHL organization at the 2025 World Juniors and beats the team's previous top record of seven, set last year. All nine prospects are part of the team's 2023 and 2024 draft classes, including four first-round picks (Dvorsky, Jiricek, Stenberg and Lindstein).

It will be the second time at the World Juniors for Dvorsky, Lindstein, Pekarcik, Stancl and Stenberg. Lindstein and Stenberg captured a silver medal in 2024, falling to Blues prospect Jimmy Snuggerud and Team USA in the gold medal game, while Stancl won bronze. The team's prospects combined for 44 total points in last year's tournament, 10 more than the next closest NHL team (Buffalo Sabres, 34).

Group stage games begin at 11 a.m. CT on Dec. 26, with the first matchup featuring Dvorsky and Pekarcik's Slovakia vs. Stenberg and Lindstein's Sweden.

Games will be broadcast on NHL Network.

Fans can follow along for stats, standings, schedules and additional content at stlouisblues.com/worldjuniors.

Blues Prospects at 2024 IIHF World Junior Championships

Dalibor Dvorsky, Slovakia
2023 NHL Draft - First Round - 10th overall

Adam Jiricek, Czechia
2024 NHL Draft - First Round - 16th overall

Otto Stenberg, Sweden
2023 NHL Draft - First Round - 25th overall

Theo Lindstein, Sweden
2023 NHL Draft - First Round - 29th overall

Colin Ralph, United States
2024 NHL Draft - Second Round - 48th overall

Juraj Pekarcik, Slovakia
2023 NHL Draft - Third Round - 76th overall

Ondrej Kos, Czechia
2024 NHL Draft - Third Round - 81st overall

Adam Jecho, Czechia
2024 NHL Draft - Third Round - 95th overall

Jakub Stancl, Czechia
2023 NHL Draft - Fourth Round - 106th overall

Related Content

Dalibor Dvorsky on first pro season

News Feed

Kucherov runs point streak to 9, Lightning defeat Blues

Blues recall Tucker from Springfield

Blues trade P.O Joseph to Pittsburgh

Noesen, Devils defeat Blues for 3rd straight win

St. Louis awarded 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Kyrou scores again, Blues hold off Rangers

Duchene scores in OT, gives Stars win against Blues

Blues acquire Fowler in trade with Anaheim

Celebrini gets 3 points, Sharks edge Blues

Holloway scores in OT, Blues recover to defeat Canucks

Toropchenko loses practice shootout, faces repercussions

Blues announce initiatives for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Dec. 12

McDavid, Oilers hold off Blues to stay hot

Blues defeat Flames in OT, extend point streak to 5

Binnington, Parayko to represent Canada at NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

Kyrou scores twice, Blues hand Jets 4th straight loss

Affleck to receive True Blue Award at Blues Hall of Fame induction

Michkov scores in OT to lift Flyers past Blues