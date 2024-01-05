Snuggerud wins gold at World Juniors

It's been a great week for the future of the St. Louis Blues.

With a franchise-record seven prospects at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, the future Blues showed out on the biggest stage in amateur hockey. Blues prospects represented five of the 10 countries at the WJC, including all four teams in Friday's medal games.

Jimmy Snuggerud capped off a great tournament with a gold medal win for the United States, defeating Sweden 5-2 and leaving fellow Blues prospects Otto Stenberg and Theo Lindstein with silver. Jakub Štancl also earned a bronze medal for Czechia, who bested Finland 8-5.