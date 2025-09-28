Fowler agrees to 3-year extension with Blues

fowler_cam_celebration
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Cam Fowler on a three-year contract extension.

Fowler, 33, was originally acquired by the Blues via trade from the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 14, 2024.

The Windsor, Ontario, native appeared in 51 regular-season games with the Blues last season, posting 36 points (nine goals, 27 assists) and eight penalty minutes.

As a Blue, he ranked 10th among all NHL defensemen in points and fourth in even-strength points (28) last season.

Fowler also played in all seven of the Blues postseason games, setting a franchise record for points in a single series by a defenseman with 10 (two goals, eight assists).

Originally drafted by the Ducks in the first round, No. 12 overall, of the 2010 NHL Draft, Fowler has totaled 493 points (105 goals, 388 assists) in 1,042 career regular-season games. He has also recorded 43 points (eight goals, 35 assists) in 69 career postseason games.

