Tkachuk gets hat trick, Panthers cruise past Blues for 8th straight win

"It felt amazing," Tkachuk said of his fifth NHL hat trick. "I said it this morning, I scored a lot of goals in this rink when I was younger, (but) I haven't scored much at the NHL level, so I'm glad I was saving them up for tonight."

Sam Reinhart scored for the fourth straight game, and Anthony Stolarz made 29 saves for the Panthers (26-12-2), whose winning streak is their longest since 13 straight March 29-April 23, 2022.

Florida wrapped up a four-game road trip.

"I don't think any of it was easy for us," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "We had no legs, so we had to make a whole bunch of mental adjustments as the game went on. Part of it was just what it's going to look like. I'm really happy with this win as much as any win we've had on this trip for sure."

Brayden Schenn scored, and Joel Hofer made 26 saves for the Blues (20-18-1), who won their previous two games.

"I actually feel we deserved better offensively," Schenn said. "We had some looks, power play had some looks and the goalie made some saves, but then in saying that, third period, I don't think we were assertive enough, hungry enough to play with it in their end more and it resulted in them spending time on our own end and getting deflections and goals and before we know it, the game's out of reach."