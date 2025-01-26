DeSmith makes 33 saves, Stars shut out Blues

Evgenii Dadonov had a goal and an assist, and Esa Lindell also scored for the Stars (31-17-1), who have won three of four, including 4-3 against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

“It was a night where our hearts were in the right place; it was 11 games in 19 nights,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “A real emotional, hard-fought win last night. We were running on fumes. There wasn’t much in the tank. We did enough to win. Casey DeSmith came in and was our best player, which is what we needed. A big two points and found a way. Looking forward to a day off.”

Jordan Binnington made 17 saves for the Blues (23-23-4), who have lost three of four and were shut out for the first time this season.

“Definitely got to find ways to come away with points. Only had two good periods tonight and not three. At the end of the day, it hurt us,” Blues captain Brayden Schenn said.

“We didn’t come to play the first little bit there (in the first period). Two games in a row, and it cost us against good teams. It’s hard to come back against good teams when you get down early.”

Dadonov gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 7:07 of the first period. Jason Robertson redirected Miro Heiskanen’s outlet pass into the path of Dadonov, who got behind Schenn and Colton Parayko before sliding the puck past Binnington.